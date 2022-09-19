Hi users,
I had bought an Acer Aspire 5 - A515-55G for the purposes of media and gaming. The specs are:
- i5-1035G CPU
- 8.00 GB RAM
- GeForce MX350 GDDR5 2GB - Running on drivers 471.96
- Win 10 64-bit
- 256GB Kingston SSD + 2TB USB 3.0 eHDD
My issue is that I experience stuttering every 4-5 seconds after 10 mins of intensive game play where the FPS will drop significantly. This happens whether the game is installed on the SSD or from my eHDD. I play AOE3 DE, Starcraft 2, WRC10, Farcry 5, FIFA 19. I have these games either on 900p or 720p resolution and either on medium or low settings. The games start of buttery smooth then as the laptop increases fan speed/heats up the stuttering occurs from here on in.
I am purposely using Nivida drivers 471.96 as I have tried higher/newer drivers and the ones I am using seem to be the most stable.
Have tried these solutions from the web:
- Downloaded latest Windows 10 updates
- Clean driver install - DDU uninstall and resintalling older and newer+latest driver versions.
- Disabling background & unwanted programs/processes from running. Using 2x custom software in parallel
- Regularly clearing temp file directories
- Win 10 Gamemode on & off
- HPET on and off
- Changing Nvidia control panel settings - Currently I have reverted back to just the defaults with: Image settings set to High Performance & power mgt. mode: Adaptive
- Laptop processer power settings set to 100% and subsequently tried 98% and 90%
Simply, I need to know if anyone else with a similar laptop or the same has this same issue or if its me. I want to avoid having to do a factory restore if possible. I understand that these games are probably above my minimum system requirements, but they do run and they are smooth at the start. Bought laptop about 18 months ago, I recall within the first 3-6 months it was running games without a hitch, so something has changed.
Thanks in advance.