Hi users,

I had bought an Acer Aspire 5 - A515-55G for the purposes of media and gaming. The specs are:

i5-1035G CPU

8.00 GB RAM

GeForce MX350 GDDR5 2GB - Running on drivers 471.96

Win 10 64-bit

256GB Kingston SSD + 2TB USB 3.0 eHDD

My issue is that I experience stuttering every 4-5 seconds after 10 mins of intensive game play where the FPS will drop significantly. This happens whether the game is installed on the SSD or from my eHDD. I play AOE3 DE, Starcraft 2, WRC10, Farcry 5, FIFA 19. I have these games either on 900p or 720p resolution and either on medium or low settings. The games start of buttery smooth then as the laptop increases fan speed/heats up the stuttering occurs from here on in.

I am purposely using Nivida drivers 471.96 as I have tried higher/newer drivers and the ones I am using seem to be the most stable.

Have tried these solutions from the web:

Downloaded latest Windows 10 updates

Clean driver install - DDU uninstall and resintalling older and newer+latest driver versions.

Disabling background & unwanted programs/processes from running. Using 2x custom software in parallel

Regularly clearing temp file directories

Win 10 Gamemode on & off

HPET on and off

Changing Nvidia control panel settings - Currently I have reverted back to just the defaults with: Image settings set to High Performance & power mgt. mode: Adaptive

Laptop processer power settings set to 100% and subsequently tried 98% and 90%

Simply, I need to know if anyone else with a similar laptop or the same has this same issue or if its me. I want to avoid having to do a factory restore if possible. I understand that these games are probably above my minimum system requirements, but they do run and they are smooth at the start. Bought laptop about 18 months ago, I recall within the first 3-6 months it was running games without a hitch, so something has changed.

Thanks in advance.