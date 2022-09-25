Been thinking about building several old style arcade cabinets for the man cave. Quite capable of the work, have the tools and workspace but need to find the time and a couple of older PC's / parts etc. While i make up my mind I've been looking at the arcade 1up's as an interim solution. Saw one a few weeks back and a little on the small side - I'm 6ft+ but still looks good and would certainly hold it's space for a couple of years and keep the kids amused.

However, as with many things NZ, there appears to be a handful of retailers who all generally have it as as special order / delivery straight to your door. Mighty Ape, JB Hifi and a few others such as Appleby Games and Pop Stop.

Everyone seems to be priced within $5 of each other, they cost daft multiples what they retail / sale pricing in the USA...Walmart have the Simpsons on sale for $199USD and we get it for c $1800 NZD etc...

Just did some more pricing analysis between AU and NZ - Ridge Racer standup - JBHIFI OZ - $999, JBHIFI NZ - $1899 + $90 delivery... That's some difference.

Choice appears limited to about 5 or 6 of the same models if they are in stock yet I know there are dozens of different setups.

Does anyone know how this works re bringing them into the country ? Will it be a wholesaler / importer dragging a container into NZ / suggesting RRP pricing and margins or will each retailer be sourcing these through their own channels ?

I'm trying to figure out how to get a wider range of them at a cheaper price. Might even bring in a container load myself when shipping rates for containers calms down.

Any info re how these things are getting to NZ would be helpful thanks

Ged