Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingGaming PC for noob - where to start
boingoboingo

18 posts

Geek


#300774 3-Oct-2022 18:47
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

 

 

 

My son wanted to get into gaming (he's 12) last year, so we got him a decent used Dell-office machine from trademe (for 150 NZD) and put in a basic graphics card (Geforce 1030).
It was good enough for Fortnite and Minecraft, but he'd like to play some better games (Red Dead Redemption 2) and I'd like to play as well (maybe Elden Ring?) so it's time to upgrade.

 

He's 12 so this can't be a 5K (or 3K) machine. We're trying to find something that is ...decent. We're upgrading from a 400 NZD setup, so.... that'll give you an idea. Maybe up to 2K.

 

I thought it would be fun to build it ourselves (in the olden days I built a couple of PCs myself), but it's really hard to know what we need.

 

We tried the PBtech Gaming PC builder, but the endless combinations of CPUs motherboard and GPUs melt my head and I can't be really bothered to learn all about this.

 

 

 

What's the best way to get a good deal on a gaming setup? I'm happy to do a bit of research on where to buy components (Amazon.au vs. Pbtech, etc) and then plonk them together myself.

 

Or are the deals better on a ready-made system?

 

 

 

Also, is it worth waiting for Black Friday or other upcoming sales, or is that not really such a big thing?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Jase2985
11728 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2976929 3-Oct-2022 19:37
Send private message quote this post

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/computers/pcs/gaming-pcs

 

any of the prebuilts near the 2k mark will show you what kinda components you need to be looking for. you can modify slightly to your taste in the pc builder.

 

All should play most games at at least 60fps (most modern ones)

 

 

 

have your read through similar threads on there asking similar questions? they might be helpful.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
tukapa1
621 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2976943 3-Oct-2022 20:38
Send private message quote this post

One of these two at PB Tech for that money;

 

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
905 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2976944 3-Oct-2022 20:49
Send private message quote this post

If you're comfortable putting things together yourself, pyronic.al has some good options as starting points. 

 

https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/ has some good ideas as well, for every budget.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



sqishy
443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2976947 3-Oct-2022 21:09
Send private message quote this post

I think PBTech is a good start..its usually not too hard once you knwo a few basics:

 

Decide on which CPU - AMD or Intel. I'm Intel fan so always choose i7.

 

Goto mobo page https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/motherboards/intel-motherboards

 

Choose AMD or Intel.

 

If you go Intel the bigger the number the newer the board, they start with H, Z or B. Z cost most.

 

Try to get say a Micro ATX (MATX) or ATX board that has DDR4 memory (DDR5 is better but cost more) - stock may restrict what you can buy.

 

Try and get a mobo that has 2 x M2 so you can later add an extra drive. (Most do anyway unless smaller).

 

The board states the Gen of CPU and Socket eg 12 Gen and Socket LGA1700.

 

Find the CPU that  matches Socket and throw in a decent heatsink. CPU is normally second biggest cost.

 

Next head over to SSD https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/ssdrives/ssd-m2 and pick something in price range speed off SSD + size =  more cost.

 

Last few parts are case, graphics card and PSU.

 

Case needs to fit the board so if MATX or ATX buy a case that says it fits.

 

Graphics card can be largest spend. Maybe wait until later and just use onboard graphics until you know what you really want.

 

PSU - I think if you buy 850W you would be pretty safe.

 

If in any doubt you buy from PBTech ask them to check components match - they are pretty good. Or List here and we geeks can check for you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

boingoboingo

18 posts

Geek


  #2977382 4-Oct-2022 17:12
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the replies, that's helpful.

 

 

 

Looked at the Pyronical and PC Part Picker and it seems easier to use than PBTech's site.

 

One more Q: Do all these retailers generally do Black Friday sales in NZ? (1stwave, ComputerLLounge, Newegg, etc.) and it is worth waiting for these sales?

 

Or do they just raise the prices the week before and you end up with negligible savings?

 

 

 

Cheers

Lias
4951 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977504 4-Oct-2022 23:24
Send private message quote this post

Might I humbly suggest you buy this:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=300786

 

It's a bloody good price and the seller is well known around here. It will absolutely wipe the floor with a 3060 and I only suggest this because I can't afford it at the mo for MY kids gaming rigs :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 