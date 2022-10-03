Hi there,

My son wanted to get into gaming (he's 12) last year, so we got him a decent used Dell-office machine from trademe (for 150 NZD) and put in a basic graphics card (Geforce 1030).

It was good enough for Fortnite and Minecraft, but he'd like to play some better games (Red Dead Redemption 2) and I'd like to play as well (maybe Elden Ring?) so it's time to upgrade.

He's 12 so this can't be a 5K (or 3K) machine. We're trying to find something that is ...decent. We're upgrading from a 400 NZD setup, so.... that'll give you an idea. Maybe up to 2K.

I thought it would be fun to build it ourselves (in the olden days I built a couple of PCs myself), but it's really hard to know what we need.

We tried the PBtech Gaming PC builder, but the endless combinations of CPUs motherboard and GPUs melt my head and I can't be really bothered to learn all about this.

What's the best way to get a good deal on a gaming setup? I'm happy to do a bit of research on where to buy components (Amazon.au vs. Pbtech, etc) and then plonk them together myself.

Or are the deals better on a ready-made system?

Also, is it worth waiting for Black Friday or other upcoming sales, or is that not really such a big thing?