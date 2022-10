I've been looking to get a Reverb G2 VR headset but it seems like no retailer has them in stock (even the more common Meta Quest 2 seems to be pretty hard to find in stock). Am I just not looking in the right places? Does anyone know where I can buy one (and if I can be sure that what I'm getting is the updated V2 headset with various hardware improvements)? There's no way no retailer in the country has them!