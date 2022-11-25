My son's looking to get a PS5 and they seem in pretty short supply. I think pre-ordering from JB HiFi seems like the best option. Does anyone have any other good tips on where best to source one?
There are existing threads for this but yes the best option is to physically order in-store. Mostly it's the bundle boxes available, with a bundled game total around $1000. But you'll have to actively check every day and be patient until it happens. Just went through this for my nephew. Buying in late 2022 is a completely different experience than the couple of PS5's I bought in 2021.
Spark: Try Facebook market place, you could always find someone is saling it.
I wouldn't buy high price items from Facebook...
freitasm: Moved to Gaming as it is not a report of Bargain or Deal.
Thanks, understood.
There are heaps of scam listings on Facebook especially for high value items. I would never buy anything high value off Facebook for this very reason.
Some options:
JB Hi-Fi
PS5 PlayStation 5 825GB Digital Edition Console $729 (preorder)
PS5 PlayStation 5 825GB Console $899 (preorder)
PS5 PlayStation 5 825GB Console God of War Ragnarök Bundle $1019 (preorder)
The Warehouse / The Market
PS5 Console God of War Bundle $1019
Shop PS5 Console God of War Bundle (Strictly One Unit per Customer) | TheMarket NZ
PS5 Console God of War Bundle | The Warehouse
Sony NZ
PlayStation®5 Console | God of War™ Ragnarök Bundle $1,019.95
PlayStation5 Console with Horizon Forbidden West $1,004.95
Noel Leeming
PS5 Console God of War Bundle $1019
Amazon AU
Amazon.com.au