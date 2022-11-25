Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingBest Place to Buy a PS5
Earbanean

654 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302458 25-Nov-2022 08:20


My son's looking to get a PS5 and they seem in pretty short supply.  I think pre-ordering from JB HiFi seems like the best option.  Does anyone have any other good tips on where best to source one?

Create new topic
tripp
3693 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001153 25-Nov-2022 08:30


gehenna
7477 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001154 25-Nov-2022 08:30


There are existing threads for this but yes the best option is to physically order in-store.  Mostly it's the bundle boxes available, with a bundled game total around $1000.  But you'll have to actively check every day and be patient until it happens.  Just went through this for my nephew.  Buying in late 2022 is a completely different experience than the couple of PS5's I bought in 2021. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74706 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001158 25-Nov-2022 08:38


Moved to Gaming as it is not a report of Bargain or Deal.




Spark
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3001173 25-Nov-2022 09:08


Try Facebook market place, you could always find someone is saling it.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74706 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001174 25-Nov-2022 09:11


Spark: Try Facebook market place, you could always find someone is saling it.

 

 

I wouldn't buy high price items from Facebook...




Earbanean

654 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3001175 25-Nov-2022 09:13


freitasm: Moved to Gaming as it is not a report of Bargain or Deal.

 

Thanks, understood.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11152 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001186 25-Nov-2022 09:32


Spark: Try Facebook market place, you could always find someone is saling it.

 

There are heaps of scam listings on Facebook especially for high value items. I would never buy anything high value off Facebook for this very reason.




Wakrak
1060 posts

Uber Geek


  #3001200 25-Nov-2022 10:03


Some options:

 

JB Hi-Fi
PS5 PlayStation 5 825GB Digital Edition Console $729 (preorder)
PS5 PlayStation 5 825GB Console $899 (preorder)
PS5 PlayStation 5 825GB Console God of War Ragnarök Bundle $1019 (preorder)

 

The Warehouse / The Market
PS5 Console God of War Bundle $1019
Shop PS5 Console God of War Bundle (Strictly One Unit per Customer) | TheMarket NZ
PS5 Console God of War Bundle | The Warehouse

Sony NZ
PlayStation®5 Console | God of War™ Ragnarök Bundle $1,019.95
PlayStation5 Console with Horizon Forbidden West $1,004.95

 

Noel Leeming
PS5 Console God of War Bundle $1019

Amazon AU
Amazon.com.au

Create new topic





