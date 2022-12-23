Hi, I'm thinking it's time I upgraded my graphics card on my desktop PC. I am a very occasional / light gamer, however am just getting back into The Witcher 3 and some similar games when I can find the spare time, and don't have any modern consoles.
I can run a game like The Witcher fine on my current PC with low settings but feel that my video card is probably limiting performance. I don't want to spend more than $250 (less than $200 would be ideal). I'm not of course expecting the flashiest and fanciest card for this kind of budget - but feel like I could still make a meaningful upgrade on what I have (assuming my other components aren't limiting me).
Unfortunately I am clueless these days about Video Cards outside of comparing benchmark numbers, so thought I could use some expert advice!
My current card is a AMD Radeon HD 7900 Series (7970 x6798), 3GB VRAM.
Other than general upgrade in performance, having 2 x HDMI output would be very handy (one to my monitor which only has HDMI (not DisplayPort), and one to my AV Receiver/TV).
My other components are:
- Motherboard: Gigabyte B-150M-D3H-CF
- CPU: i5-6500 @ 3.20GHz (Quad Core)
- RAM: 16GB
- PSU: Corsair TX550M Gold 550 W 80+ Gold Certified Semi-modular ATX Power Supply
- OS: Windows 10 Home 64-bit
I am genuinely clueless when it comes to comparing GFX Cards, however found a couple of options on TradeMe:
- ASUS Strix GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 ($169) (This appears to have 2 HDMI out)
- Gigabyte GTX 1070 8GB $225 (only 1 HDMI out)
I am not even sure exactly what is compatible with my Motherboard etc.
If anyone can offer any advice, I would be forever grateful! I'm based in Dunedin.