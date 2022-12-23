Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
huxtable

#302818 23-Dec-2022 09:28
Hi, I'm thinking it's time I upgraded my graphics card on my desktop PC. I am a very occasional / light gamer, however am just getting back into The Witcher 3 and some similar games when I can find the spare time, and don't have any modern consoles.

 

I can run a game like The Witcher fine on my current PC with low settings but feel that my video card is probably limiting performance. I don't want to spend more than $250 (less than $200 would be ideal). I'm not of course expecting the flashiest and fanciest card for this kind of budget - but feel like I could still make a meaningful upgrade on what I have (assuming my other components aren't limiting me).

 

Unfortunately I am clueless these days about Video Cards outside of comparing benchmark numbers, so thought I could use some expert advice!

 

My current card is a AMD Radeon HD 7900 Series (7970 x6798), 3GB VRAM.

 

Other than general upgrade in performance, having 2 x HDMI output would be very handy (one to my monitor which only has HDMI (not DisplayPort), and one to my AV Receiver/TV).

 

My other components are:

 

  • Motherboard: Gigabyte B-150M-D3H-CF
  • CPU: i5-6500 @ 3.20GHz (Quad Core)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • PSU: Corsair TX550M Gold 550 W 80+ Gold Certified Semi-modular ATX Power Supply
  • OS: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

I am genuinely clueless when it comes to comparing GFX Cards, however found a couple of options on TradeMe:

 

 

 

I am not even sure exactly what is compatible with my Motherboard etc.

 

If anyone can offer any advice, I would be forever grateful! I'm based in Dunedin.

gehenna
  #3013399 23-Dec-2022 09:47
Seems like a lot of games coming out lately are severely CPU limited and based on your spec I'd say you will have a bottleneck with that CPU on newer DX12 games.  I've been getting frustrated at having a great GPU but still getting 40fps in some games.  They seem to use 2 threads fine but under utilise the others.

 

 

 

edit: just realised you're looking at a 10 series, so you won't have DX12 anyways.

shrub
  #3013400 23-Dec-2022 09:47
1070 for $220 is a pretty good deal and with that lower end CPU they are an ok match. Don't worry about the 1 HDMI they have 3 DP ports which are easy to to convert to HDMI with correct cables https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABALG00143/Alogic-Elements-ELDPHD-01-Cable-DisplayPort-Male-t

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/video-cards/pci-express/listing/3919858817

cruxis
  #3013407 23-Dec-2022 10:06
I would compare your current card on something like techpowerup and aim for a upgrade of at least 200% and see if I can find those cards second hand that meets my budget.

 

https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/radeon-hd-7970.c296

 

So a 1060 class would be a no upgrade for me.

 

Maybe 1660 Supers/TIs, 5600XT, 1070s are falling under 250$ now

 

Heres a 100% seller 1660Ti

 

Trademe 1660 200$

 

 



CokemonZ
  #3013419 23-Dec-2022 11:16
I have an identical specced pc used for gaming.

 

1060 is a pretty good match.

