Today my PS3 wouldn't turn on (via Harmony remote). Turned it on manually, remote wouldn't pair. Tried the controller, same thing. Also, wifi doesn't connect.

OK, so it looks like the bluetooth/wifi module is faulty or maybe the antennae? Is anyone here capable and willing to fix it? I think I can keep using it with a wired controller but that's a bummer plus maybe it's a sign of worse things to come. :(