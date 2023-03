Daughter was at a friends this afternoon, and walked across the road to get her lift home.... saw a box next to a letterbox marked "FREE". So she opened it and took a look.....

No idea if it works, not tried powering on yet. Looks in good condition, nothing rattling inside.... but no AV cable etc. So will try powering it up and if get positive result, will track down an AV cable and a game and see what happens :)