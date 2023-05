My Xbox 360 disk drive has finally decided to give up the ghost. It's the usual story - the laser is playing up and failing to read the disks. Turns out the kids still love playing the kinect games, and getting a second hand unit isn't a solution because I won't be able to move the content across - been there, tried that.

EB Games used to have a repair service for XB360 but looks like they now only repair XBox One and above.

So, the question is - does anyone out there still offer XB360 repair service?