I used to play heaps of Diablo2, but then due to work and eventually becoming a parent I found I didn't get much fun out of it as the grind was too long between 'epic finds' and the journey to max level was too long for solo. I switched to D3 around season 16 of that, I found it hit the spot for me of just burn some rifts for 30 mins to an hour of gameplay, and I could dedicate a 'gaming weekend' to each time a season launched. I liked the season themes and the levelling process + season journey. While I was only ever competing against myself from previous seasons, I was soon aiming for leaderboard top 50 at least for my preferred class, once I had that down I would try do everything in both softcore and hardcore (even though its not really hardcore in D3).

The additions made to the game in the last 5 or so seasons have been great, better followers, additional game modes, easier progression, its more 'arcadey' but for someone that has little time its great fun. However, I believe that in order to give everyone the ability to finally hit the max level GR, and probably to let everyone hit the main achievements so that they would move on from D3 over to D4....the made the final season 28 way to OP, you can now easily hit the max level rift within a few days of playing. I hit 2nd on a few boards in the first week but was inevitably over taken by those with dedicated time to play and now the leaderboards are insane fast time clears. Plus cheating is rampant...but as I was only really comparing against myself so I didnt care too much.

I believe they are now going to recycle old season themes so I will continue to play to cover those that I missed. Plus I really do like season launch day and trying to get some 'firsts' on day one. I think I've put more hours into this game than any other game I have ever played. I spend most of my time boosting other players and power-leveling them or just teaching them aspects of the game rather than playing for myself....it really does have a nice community of players, the idiots are rare.



I still log on to do the weekly challenge and try and 100% the achievements in the game, even though some of them are bugged so I may never get a true 100%.



I played all the betas of D4, closed, open, server smash etc....Its a lot closer to D2 in style but does contain certain elements of D3, problem for me is the endgame is closer to bounties from D3 and thats the bit of D3 I hated the most so I found D4 to be boring and slow. I also dont see a world where in game monetisation doesnt happen not matter how much they deny it. I will probably buy it to do the campaign or if they come out with something interesting for seasonal, but I'm not paying full price on launch day for a game that I'm not motivated to open.

I think this is a good summary video, while I don't agree with all of it, its a good picture of how the game changed.

