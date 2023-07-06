Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
esawers

#306243 6-Jul-2023 19:50
Cleaning out the gaming box and have a few things to get rid of, wondering if they have any resale value, for either the consoles or games.

Not trying to sell here, I need to test everything first, just looking for an idea of value and if they are worth testing


Xbox Original in Black, was solder chip +hdd modded back in 2007 by a shop.
Have original cables and four controllers for it but unsure if they all work (at least one or two of them do) . A couple of physical games but they are mostly on the hdd.

PlayStation 2 in silver
Original controllers and cables
A box of PS1 and PS2 games
Also have buzz controllers and 2 games , a multi tap , sing star microphones
2 x guitar hero games and 2 guitars, and an eyetoy camera

Wii (was originally modded to play games off external hdd, but the external hdd stopped working)
A bunch of joy sticks, original cables etc
Comes with Wii Fit board and the sports game


Lias
  #3100781 6-Jul-2023 22:27
People definitely buy older consoles but I've got no idea on value. If nothing else I know someone who's probably interested in the PS2 and singstar thou.




