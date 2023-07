Anyone else play this ?

So I have CMS 2021, with some of the DLC, and hitting an issue....

Doing up an RX3 (official DLC), everything has been replaced/rebuilt including the entire engine.

But when I go to add the engine back into the car using the "crane", it says its there but I can see it, so I can't top up the oil etc.

What am I doing wrong ? Or is a glitch ?