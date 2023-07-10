The Rog Ally has been available in NZ for a few weeks now. I thought we should have a thread about it.

$1499 from Pb Tech and JB Hifi.

7" OLED 120Hz screen

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU

16GB RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

Win11

I am really enjoying the Ally. The screen is great and performance on all the games I have tried has been solid.

Some users are reporting an issue with the SD Card reader so I have taken my card out for now. Hopefully this can be fixed with an update.

There aren't many accessories on the market yet. I am hoping local retailers will get screen protectors and cases soon. I am using a cheap Steam Deck dock ($35 on TradeMe) to run the Ally as a full desktop PC. It works great. 4k 60hz output.

Any other Ally owners?