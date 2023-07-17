Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quentinreade

#306368 17-Jul-2023 08:12
Hi all,

 

My son has started collecting (and repairing) old gaming consoles - esp handheld ones. If anyone has old Gameboy/ DS/ Vita/ PSPs (or anything else) they would like to shift, please let me know.

 

Cheers in advance!




Lias
  #3105014 17-Jul-2023 12:23
I'll need to attempt to find it after moving house but I have an old Gameboy I was going to get rid of.




