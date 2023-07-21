Loismustdye

Hi all,
The boy has been hankering for his own ps5 for a while, and with me already having a ps5 in the lounge and a ps4 I had a couple queries re how best to set it up.
I have an existing NZ and US ps account, and with my son currently not old enough to have his own account is their any detriment to having him set his ps5 up with my account? Will there be any issues with us both playing the same game on our respective consoles (having a game disc each)?
Can I create an account for him on the ps5 whilst maintaining parental oversight of it instead?
Any advice from anyone that has gone through something similar and set it up one way or another would be appreciated.
Thanks