Loismustdye

I'm presuming that by "not old enough to have his own account" he's under 7? You can still setup an account for him if he's under 7, but unfortunately it won't let you make use of the PSN at all, which can be frustrating for games like GT7 where (if I remember correctly) all you can do as an under 7 year old is the music races. Once he's 7 though, you can set them up on PSN and you can easily manage access, including allowing access to features that are blocked by default at that age.

To the best of my knowledge, PSN doesn't share save game data between consoles, although that may depend on what game you're playing, so shouldn't be any issues in using the same account on both devices. Personally have never tested signing into two Playstations at the same time with the same account, but I'm sure somewhere on the internet there'll be someone who has.