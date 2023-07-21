Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Loismustdye

#306423 21-Jul-2023 10:01
Hi all,
The boy has been hankering for his own ps5 for a while, and with me already having a ps5 in the lounge and a ps4 I had a couple queries re how best to set it up.
I have an existing NZ and US ps account, and with my son currently not old enough to have his own account is their any detriment to having him set his ps5 up with my account? Will there be any issues with us both playing the same game on our respective consoles (having a game disc each)?
Can I create an account for him on the ps5 whilst maintaining parental oversight of it instead?
Any advice from anyone that has gone through something similar and set it up one way or another would be appreciated.
Thanks

antant
  #3106602 21-Jul-2023 10:48
I'm presuming that by "not old enough to have his own account" he's under 7? You can still setup an account for him if he's under 7, but unfortunately it won't let you make use of the PSN at all, which can be frustrating for games like GT7 where (if I remember correctly) all you can do as an under 7 year old is the music races. Once he's 7 though, you can set them up on PSN and you can easily manage access, including allowing access to features that are blocked by default at that age. 

 

To the best of my knowledge, PSN doesn't share save game data between consoles, although that may depend on what game you're playing, so shouldn't be any issues in using the same account on both devices. Personally have never tested signing into two Playstations at the same time with the same account, but I'm sure somewhere on the internet there'll be someone who has. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

duckDecoy
  #3106620 21-Jul-2023 11:38
If you set up his own account on your machine you can make it a 'kids' account which gives you control over things like limiting time on screen, limiting spend, etc.   All good things.   Downsides are you might need to tweak stuff to get it to work for you e.g. some games have an age limit that limits games that young kids often want to play, for example quite a few sports games are not avail for the young.  But I am sure you can make it work.

 

If you do let him onto your main account REMOVE YOUR CREDIT CARD as there are no spending limits for the main account, or at minimum put a PIN on the credit card payments.  Rely on topping up the wallet for any purchases is the safest path.  I have nearly $2000 across 3 days worth of experience in this area........

