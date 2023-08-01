Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingXbox Game Pass price increases/removal of online multiplayer
RogerMellie

250 posts

Master Geek


#306531 1-Aug-2023 14:31
quote this post

 

 

I have had a Xbox & a Game Pass subscription for about 7 years, and play Halo Infinite regularly, including with mates once a week.

 

Microsoft has recently announced price increases for their Game Pass subscriptions (regular and Ultimate) which come in to effect in September some time, and for me to carry on playing as usual I will have to pay $21.95/month, instead of the current $12.95/month.

 

(The regular Game pass subscription loses the ability to play online multiplayer games)

 

 

 

This feels like an extraordinarily shitty thing to do to the casual console gamer. Is anyone else here in this situation?

Create new topic
gcorgnet
1053 posts

Uber Geek


  #3110501 1-Aug-2023 14:37
Send private message quote this post

meh.. I find be able to play most games on Xbox for $22 per month to be a very good deal, personally.. Kind of a godsend with kids who get to try a whole bunch of stuff without having to commit.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
fearandloathing
392 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3110509 1-Aug-2023 15:15
Send private message quote this post

Am I missing something?

https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/xbox-game-pass/core?ocid=XGP_Xbox_Live_Gold_ema_rmc_xbo_Core_Update_2023

Says multiple player is still available on core

Klathman
286 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3110563 1-Aug-2023 16:01
Send private message quote this post

I think GamePass Core is the replacement for Xbox Gold and that still has multiplayer.

 

If you have GamePass Console or GamePass PC then you lose multiplayer and have to move up to GamePass Ultimate.

 

I don't think it's a good look and obviously is geared to try to get people to upgrade to GamePass Ultimate. I guess Xbox is trying to make some money though.



Qazzy03
79 posts

Master Geek


  #3110569 1-Aug-2023 16:30
Send private message quote this post

fearandloathing: Am I missing something?

https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/xbox-game-pass/core?ocid=XGP_Xbox_Live_Gold_ema_rmc_xbo_Core_Update_2023

Says multiple player is still available on core

 

As per above, it looks like it is $12.95 per month for multiplayer. 

 

Only change being instead of 2 free games a month to keep it is a catalogue of over 25 high-quality games. 

 

The gold to ulitmate conversion trick has been nerfed tho 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 