RogerMellie

I have had a Xbox & a Game Pass subscription for about 7 years, and play Halo Infinite regularly, including with mates once a week.

Microsoft has recently announced price increases for their Game Pass subscriptions (regular and Ultimate) which come in to effect in September some time, and for me to carry on playing as usual I will have to pay $21.95/month, instead of the current $12.95/month.

(The regular Game pass subscription loses the ability to play online multiplayer games)

This feels like an extraordinarily shitty thing to do to the casual console gamer. Is anyone else here in this situation?