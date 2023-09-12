Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Senecio

#307009 12-Sep-2023 09:18
I ran a search and saw a couple of these pop up in the Offers & Wanted forum but no general discussion in the Gaming forum. Is there any interest in here to warrant a general discussion thread?

 

 

 

I can't believe I've only just discovered them, and now that I know they are thing I'm keen to pick one up so doing a bit of research. I do own a PS Vita which I know can be jailbroken/modded to run a number of emulation systems but I'm not sure I want to do that to my Vita and it sounds like it is still compromised experience up against the current crop of dedicated devices.

 

 

 

At the moment I'm leaning towards a Retroid Pocket 3+ as for the price point it seems the most capable. I was considering a device with a 4:3 screen like the Anbernic 405M which runs a similar chip but the reviews still suggest the Retroid is a better device if you want a run a mixture of older 4:3 systems and slightly newer 16:9 systems like the PSP etc... Rumours suggest a Pocket 4 is not far away so might not be the best time to pull the trigger on the 3+. That said, the 3+ is capable of running all of the games that I'm interested in.

 

 

 

Anyone with real world experience of these devices or is there another I should consider?

networkn
Networkn
  #3126401 12-Sep-2023 09:22
I have fond memories of Bomber Man on Gameboy, playing against my best friend at High School. 

 

There is an OK Port of it on Xbox. 

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd
  #3126416 12-Sep-2023 10:00
Evercade is an option as well, they are legally supplied games etc, not the grey area the other handhelds offer ;)

 

Downside though, is because they are legal, the library is quite a bit smaller but have good support etc.

 

Whatever you do, do NOT buy anything Evercade related from Desertcart.nz - they charge 2-3x retail.

 

 




gehenna
  #3126458 12-Sep-2023 12:08
I have a PowKiddy handheld, similar to Gameboy design, which has a bunch of emulators from old 8-bit to Nintendo 64/PS1 generation.  Works really well.

