I ran a search and saw a couple of these pop up in the Offers & Wanted forum but no general discussion in the Gaming forum. Is there any interest in here to warrant a general discussion thread?

I can't believe I've only just discovered them, and now that I know they are thing I'm keen to pick one up so doing a bit of research. I do own a PS Vita which I know can be jailbroken/modded to run a number of emulation systems but I'm not sure I want to do that to my Vita and it sounds like it is still compromised experience up against the current crop of dedicated devices.

At the moment I'm leaning towards a Retroid Pocket 3+ as for the price point it seems the most capable. I was considering a device with a 4:3 screen like the Anbernic 405M which runs a similar chip but the reviews still suggest the Retroid is a better device if you want a run a mixture of older 4:3 systems and slightly newer 16:9 systems like the PSP etc... Rumours suggest a Pocket 4 is not far away so might not be the best time to pull the trigger on the 3+. That said, the 3+ is capable of running all of the games that I'm interested in.

Anyone with real world experience of these devices or is there another I should consider?