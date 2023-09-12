Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingPlaying Starfield on a macbook in NZ? Yes you can with Xbox cloud gaming
benjsimpson

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#307011 12-Sep-2023 10:21
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I'm pretty stoked to say that I have been able to play this over the last couple of nights on my Macbook,  using Xbox cloud gaming with an Ultimate Game pass.

 

The other cheaper options (like PC Game Pass) won't help if you are on mac. I don't own an xbox.

 

One thing, I did have to buy a wireless xbox controller, and pair it up. I'm not sure where its streaming from (Aussie probably), but I was really impressed with the quality on my home wi-fi.

 

They recommend using Safari, just go to xbox.com/play. Starfield is the default game it lands you on. they tell you to pair up a controller, and boom it works on a mac...

 

I'm still on the 1$ 2 week trial, so I'll see if the frame rates hold up in the first 2 weeks before committing, but yeah, just wanted to share.

 

I already play Far Cry and Witcher 3 on GeForce now through Pentanet and that works really well for me, so this was a pleasant surprise as I didn't think they'd cater to Mac users at all.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
gehenna
7827 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126427 12-Sep-2023 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Nice to have options or varying quality, better than no options at all.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Qazzy03
118 posts

Master Geek


  #3126451 12-Sep-2023 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Definitely good value, interesting that you need to have a controller though.

I know Starfield is locked to 30fps on Xbox consoles, I wonder if that will make the steaming feel fluid.
Hope you enjoy the 2 week trial.

I know you can stream to a bunch of other things too.
iPhone, iPad, android, smart TVs
https://support.xbox.com/en-NZ/help/games-apps/cloud-gaming/verified-devices-for-xbox-cloud-gaming

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 