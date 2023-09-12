benjsimpson

Hi, I'm pretty stoked to say that I have been able to play this over the last couple of nights on my Macbook, using Xbox cloud gaming with an Ultimate Game pass.

The other cheaper options (like PC Game Pass) won't help if you are on mac. I don't own an xbox.

One thing, I did have to buy a wireless xbox controller, and pair it up. I'm not sure where its streaming from (Aussie probably), but I was really impressed with the quality on my home wi-fi.

They recommend using Safari, just go to xbox.com/play. Starfield is the default game it lands you on. they tell you to pair up a controller, and boom it works on a mac...

I'm still on the 1$ 2 week trial, so I'll see if the frame rates hold up in the first 2 weeks before committing, but yeah, just wanted to share.

I already play Far Cry and Witcher 3 on GeForce now through Pentanet and that works really well for me, so this was a pleasant surprise as I didn't think they'd cater to Mac users at all.