It's (usually) little more than marketing BS. Different hardware has different strengths and weaknesses, and Intel decided to pay Ubisoft to a) plaster Intel branding everywhere, and b) maybe take advantage of some special features that only their hardware has, or otherwise focus on stuff that the Intel hardware does better.

AMD and Nvidia have been doing this for decades - consider all the games that had tiny bits of visual flair that only worked with Cuda GPUs. Still 100% playable on any other hardware, but plastered with Nvidia advertising.