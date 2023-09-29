I recently found out about Moonlight so have been trying it out. I have a laptop with a GeForce driver connected to wifi and a new Apple TV box with an ethernet connection. I have fibre broadband and get speeds around 320 Mbps most of the time. My router/modem is the Spark Smart Modem - a couple of years old. I bought Forza Horizon 4 cheaply to test whether I can get Moonlight working on my TV.

I cannot seem to get more than 10-15fps.

I have tried messing with all the settings and reading all the many pieces of advice on the net.

Can anyone think of any rookie mistakes I could be making?