Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingAny Moonlight experts out there?
Caketiger

49 posts

Geek


#309223 29-Sep-2023 18:35
Send private message

I recently found out about Moonlight so have been trying it out. I have a laptop with a GeForce driver connected to wifi and a new Apple TV box with an ethernet connection. I have fibre broadband and get speeds around 320 Mbps most of the time. My router/modem is the Spark Smart Modem - a couple of years old. I bought Forza Horizon 4 cheaply to test whether I can get Moonlight working on my TV.

 

I cannot seem to get more than 10-15fps. 

 

I have tried messing with all the settings and reading all the many pieces of advice on the net. 

 

Can anyone think of any rookie mistakes I could be making?

Create new topic
SpartanVXL
944 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3136679 29-Sep-2023 18:45
Send private message quote this post

I would try having all devices on ethernet to start with, just to eliminate the possibility.

Are you using Sunshine? No doubt since it was based on nvidias gamestream it would be using nvenc encoding but possibly a bottleneck somewhere in delivering video.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 