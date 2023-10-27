I see that Atari is having another go at releasing a retro VCS (2600) console.

I’m seriously tempted this time around, as I have some very fond memories of playing with one of these in the late 70’s/early 80’s, and this one looks very similar to the original (just a bit smaller).

I wonder if they’ll release more cartridges? I have great memories of playing Chess on the highest difficulty level, which used to take about 10 hours for the computer to make a move. I used to make one move per day after school. Space Invaders was another favourite that consumed many hours.

It’ll probably just sit in a corner gathering dust most of the time, but I might not be able to resist wasting a bit of money on one!