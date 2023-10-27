Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingRetro Gaming - Atari 2600
Rushmere

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310520 27-Oct-2023 15:08
Send private message quote this post

I see that Atari is having another go at releasing a retro VCS (2600) console.

 

I’m seriously tempted this time around, as I have some very fond memories of playing with one of these in the late 70’s/early 80’s, and this one looks very similar to the original (just a bit smaller).

 

 

 

 

I wonder if they’ll release more cartridges? I have great memories of playing Chess on the highest difficulty level, which used to take about 10 hours for the computer to make a move. I used to make one move per day after school. Space Invaders was another favourite that consumed many hours.

 

It’ll probably just sit in a corner gathering dust most of the time, but I might not be able to resist wasting a bit of money on one!

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12923 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152770 27-Oct-2023 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Im looking at grabbing one.....  to sit next to my Amiga Mini :)

 

Its cool that it accepts original carts.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Rushmere

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3152772 27-Oct-2023 15:27
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Im looking at grabbing one.....  to sit next to my Amiga Mini :)

 

Its cool that it accepts original carts.

 

 

 

 

Mine will potentially be sitting alongside my repro Commodore 64 and my original Sinclair ZX Spectrum. 😁

 

I’m waiting for the Amiga Maxi to be released before I buy that one!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 