ChristineNZL

Prob find if its a "I" with accessories it might go for a few dollars.
If you do want to move it on, drop me a line. I'm always on look out for retro gaming stuff even if it dosent work :)
I have an old Mega Drive that my cousin brought back from Japan years ago, I didn't use it for a long time as we couldn't get the right AC adaptor. We did eventually get one and it worked fine, recently had it shipped up here to Auckland (from folks place) and plugged it into my older 46-inch HD TV via Component video, and it worked, but it was stretched across the 16:9 ratio rather than letterboxed...I should have held onto my old 14-inch CRT telly, but I'm guessing an older 4:3 LCD monitor would probably work just fine. A project for another day, but your system should work as they were around the same era.
Matt East
I picked up a 1 recently as it's what I had as a kid. I haven't even tested if it works, just want it on my shelf, so even if you find yours doesn't function you'll probably find interested buyers.
Managed to keep my Master System 2 in working order, the RF adapter is a bit unpleasant but it only gets used when I feel like firing up an old game. I feel like there are less things to go wrong, the N64 control sticks have a tougher time surviving excessive use. I'd be surprised if you found it didn't load up.
Ask on the NZ vintage computers group on Facebook -- people there seem to also be interested in old video game machines.
But ask here first ;)
(hint)
Alex Kidd!!!
Friend got one, was original release with the card slot... he got Aztec Adventure on cart, and Transbot on the card.
