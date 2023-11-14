Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingSega Master System
ChristineNZL

234 posts

Master Geek


#310699 14-Nov-2023 17:48
My old Sega Master System hasn’t been used in a few decades. I’d love to see if it still works and sell it (if it’s worth anything) or give it away. I did buy a cable several years ago to try and connect it to our tv, but had no success. Looking at it again, it now seems that you can get HDMI converters. I’m just wondering if it’s worth spending money on another cable (I can’t even figure out which one to get and prices seem to vary a lot) and which one I should get. All I know is that when it’s plugged in, the green light works so there is a sign of some life in there haha!

MadEngineer
3609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3159524 14-Nov-2023 18:00
I or II?




xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13154 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159528 14-Nov-2023 18:28
Prob find if its a "I" with accessories it might go for a few dollars. 

 

 




ChristineNZL

234 posts

Master Geek


  #3159535 14-Nov-2023 19:12
It’s a 1.



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13154 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159580 15-Nov-2023 06:51
If you do want to move it on, drop me a line. I'm always on look out for retro gaming stuff even if it dosent work :)

 

 




MattEast
277 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3159613 15-Nov-2023 09:29
I have an old Mega Drive that my cousin brought back from Japan years ago, I didn't use it for a long time as we couldn't get the right AC adaptor. We did eventually get one and it worked fine, recently had it shipped up here to Auckland (from folks place) and plugged it into my older 46-inch HD TV via Component video, and it worked, but it was stretched across the 16:9 ratio rather than letterboxed...I should have held onto my old 14-inch CRT telly, but I'm guessing an older 4:3 LCD monitor would probably work just fine. A project for another day, but your system should work as they were around the same era.




gehenna
8083 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159636 15-Nov-2023 10:11
I picked up a 1 recently as it's what I had as a kid.  I haven't even tested if it works, just want it on my shelf, so even if you find yours doesn't function you'll probably find interested buyers.

 

 

NzBeagle
951 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3159728 15-Nov-2023 11:31
Managed to keep my Master System 2 in working order, the RF adapter is a bit unpleasant but it only gets used when I feel like firing up an old game. I feel like there are less things to go wrong, the N64 control sticks have a tougher time surviving excessive use. I'd be surprised if you found it didn't load up.



frankv
5615 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159734 15-Nov-2023 11:59
Ask on the NZ vintage computers group on Facebook -- people there seem to also be interested in old video game machines.

 

 

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13154 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159742 15-Nov-2023 12:15
But ask here first ;) 

 

(hint)

 

 




ChristineNZL

234 posts

Master Geek


  #3159846 15-Nov-2023 15:28
Thanks everyone. I’ve requested to join that Facebook group and will see if they can point me in the right direction of finding a cable.

nztim
2990 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3159863 15-Nov-2023 16:22
Alex Kidd!!!

 

 




xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13154 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159891 15-Nov-2023 17:14
Friend got one, was original release with the card slot... he got Aztec Adventure on cart, and Transbot on the card.

 

undefined

 

 




