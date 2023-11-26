Hey folks.
Managed to win a $100 Harvey Norman gift card month or so ago. At this stage there's essentially nothing I want/need in regardless to technology. I was going to buy some Steam Gift cards for myself and another who is based in Australia, will it work on their end if I send them a picture of the card/code and they put it into their account? Or is it region locked? googling has told me it's probably fine, however there are apparently some region locks. Also, if it works (I'm assuming it does), will it appear as NZD/Australian $/USD/Other?
Cheers.