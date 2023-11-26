Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingIf I buy a Steam Gift Card here in NZ, will it work overseas?
Finch

2849 posts

Uber Geek


#310843 26-Nov-2023 16:31
Send private message

Hey folks.

 

Managed to win a $100 Harvey Norman gift card month or so ago. At this stage there's essentially nothing I want/need in regardless to technology. I was going to buy some Steam Gift cards for myself and another who is based in Australia, will it work on their end if I send them a picture of the card/code and they put it into their account? Or is it region locked? googling has told me it's probably fine, however there are apparently some region locks. Also, if it works (I'm assuming it does), will it appear as NZD/Australian $/USD/Other?

 

 

 

Cheers.

Create new topic
sqishy
470 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3164040 26-Nov-2023 16:40
Send private message

maybe not...https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/78E3-7431-1E88-AD59

 

Might just be the 'Wallet' though...

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Finch

2849 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164329 27-Nov-2023 09:42
Send private message

sqishy:

 

maybe not...https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/78E3-7431-1E88-AD59

 

Might just be the 'Wallet' though...

 

 

 

 

Morning. Damn that sucks, I'll probably have to do some more digging, perhaps even send Steam a message because I can't find a definite answer anywhere lol.

gehenna
8456 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164331 27-Nov-2023 09:50
Send private message

This is a good thing.  The Steam (and iTunes and so on) voucher scams of the last ten years were painfully annoying.  They seem to be a thing of the past now.



Finch

2849 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164357 27-Nov-2023 10:46
Send private message

gehenna:

 

This is a good thing.  The Steam (and iTunes and so on) voucher scams of the last ten years were painfully annoying.  They seem to be a thing of the past now.

 

 

 

 

Yeah that's fair. I guess my idea was innocent, just wanted to share the love around because it's Christmas time. Guess I could just add the credit to my account, then buy the game my friend wants for him, but would rather just he has the credit and does whatever.

 

 

 

Thanks

SpartanVXL
1266 posts

Uber Geek


  #3164386 27-Nov-2023 11:34
Send private message

Seems this was changed semi-recently, you used to be able to add other currencies gift cards and it would add the equivalent value to your wallet.

You should still be able to send a digital card, but it needs a payment method other than your own wallet. Might be easier to just gift a game he’d like.

Tzoi
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3164820 28-Nov-2023 03:02
Send private message

It worked for me earlier this year in June/July, but may have changed since (NZD Steam card to SGD Steam account).

 

Gifting games is region locked though, so you may not be able to gift a game from NZ to an AU account (I've tried in the past)

toejam316
1459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164823 28-Nov-2023 05:39
Send private message

Finch:

 

gehenna:

 

This is a good thing.  The Steam (and iTunes and so on) voucher scams of the last ten years were painfully annoying.  They seem to be a thing of the past now.

 

 

 

 

Yeah that's fair. I guess my idea was innocent, just wanted to share the love around because it's Christmas time. Guess I could just add the credit to my account, then buy the game my friend wants for him, but would rather just he has the credit and does whatever.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

Annoyingly, you can't gift inter-region anymore, which means NZ can't gift to Aus and vice versa.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



Detruire
1767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3166026 29-Nov-2023 21:13
Send private message

toejam316:

 

Finch:

 

Guess I could just add the credit to my account, then buy the game my friend wants for him, but would rather just he has the credit and does whatever.

 

 

Annoyingly, you can't gift inter-region anymore, which means NZ can't gift to Aus and vice versa.

 

 

Unless things have changed very recently, that isn't quite true. You can gift games to accounts in other countries... so long as the price for the receiver's region is within 10% of the price in the sender's region (±<10%). 




rm *

Qazzy03
455 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3166043 29-Nov-2023 21:38
Send private message

From Steam: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/58D3-B80D-2943-3CC6

 

 

 

Do products I purchase on my Steam account have any region restrictions?

 

In most cases, there are no region restrictions on products purchased directly from the Steam store.

 

However, products purchased as gifts may have region restrictions. Please see the gifts section for more information.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright