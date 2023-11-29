Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PS5 SSD issues
Behodar

Uber Geek
Trusted
#310912 29-Nov-2023 21:15
Hi everyone,

 

I've just bought an SSD (Netac NV7000) for my PS5 and I'm having issues. I think the SSD may be defective but I figured it was a good idea to do a sanity check first.

 

I installed the drive, formatted it, and moved all my PS4 games onto it. I then launched one of the games (Dragon Quest XI, in case it matters) and played for a couple of minutes. All was well at first, until there was suddenly a buzzing noise for about half a second (out of the TV speakers, not the console itself) followed by the game freezing. A few seconds later the PS5 turned itself off. It wouldn't start again until I unplugged it from power.

 

The same thing happened a second time, then it happened again at the system menu without a game running. At that point I removed the SSD again and played a game for around 20 minutes without issue. Suspecting the drive was poorly seated I installed it a second time, resulting in the same issues.

 

This is my first experience with M.2 drives. A few installation videos say to insert the drive at a 30 degree angle and show it "sticking" there until you press it down and screw it in. That is not occurring with the Netac drive (it just sits horizontally), and I'm not sure whether I'm doing something wrong or whether that's normal for this particular drive. What does sit at 30 degress, however, is the metal cover over the drive bay. It takes very light pressure to push it down flush, so I don't feel like I'm forcing it, but I figured I should mention it anyway.

 

What do you all think? Bad installation or defective drive?

Nathan4
Wannabe Geek
  #3166069 29-Nov-2023 22:18
You are not alone it seems. https://www.reddit.com/r/playstation5/s/U4cggddY4C

Judging by that top comment I'd try get a refund and get a Samsung or WD drive on sale



Behodar

Uber Geek
Trusted
  #3166096 30-Nov-2023 07:21
Thanks. I was so fixed on putting "buzz" in my search terms (and getting a whole lot of results about fan noise) that I hadn't found anything like that! The whole thing was a spur of the moment "black Friday" purchase so I'll just return it and wait for a better brand.

 

Thanks again.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek
Trusted
  #3166100 30-Nov-2023 07:36
