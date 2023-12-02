Looking to buy an 1 or 2TB external SSD to install games onto, and play off my laptop.
Does anyone have any recommendations, or any to avoid? Thanks
cheapest is to get a PCI-e NVME SSD and a USB-C enclosure
I can get around 10-20Gb/s data transfer with this setup, enclosure was around 20 bucks from PBtech, SSD was around 300 for 4TB or 100 for 1 TB, roughly
note i don't do this for gaming, my PC USB-C port direct to CPU (?chipset) data transfer rate was for backing up files
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