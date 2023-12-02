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ForumsGamingExternal SSD for gaming on laptop
caffynz

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#310951 2-Dec-2023 18:30
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Looking to buy an 1 or 2TB external SSD to install games onto, and play off my laptop.

 

Does anyone have any recommendations, or any to avoid? Thanks

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xpd

xpd
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  #3167255 2-Dec-2023 20:45
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If playing games, find something that has external power. Laptops can tend to throw their USB3 into power saving modes which drop the external drive out. Check BIOS to see if can turn off any power limiting options to the USB.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3167337 3-Dec-2023 09:22
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cheapest is to get a PCI-e NVME SSD and a USB-C enclosure

 

I can get around 10-20Gb/s data transfer with this setup, enclosure was around 20 bucks from PBtech, SSD was around 300 for 4TB or 100 for 1 TB, roughly

 

note i don't do this for gaming, my PC USB-C port direct to CPU (?chipset) data transfer rate was for backing up files

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