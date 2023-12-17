Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ultrawide 21:9 vs Super Ultrawide 32:9 gaming
Rambaldi

#311143 17-Dec-2023 23:06
So I've been using a 2560x1440 monitor for at least 10 years, and I finally want to switch to ultrawide and see two options. 

 

 

 

Alienware AW3423DWF 3440x1440 vs Samsung G9 5120x1440

 

 

 

I primarily play World of Warcraft (don't raid seriously anymore), Diablo IV, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail

 

 

 

I've looked at lots of articles and seen some videos, lots of people swear by the Samsung G9 (32:9) but there's just as many people that say 21:9 is better than 32:9 as that's just too wide.

 

 

 

Anyone here try them out and have an opinion? 

 

 

 

I'm using a 3060 RTX but could upgrade to a 4060 if needed.

SpartanVXL
  #3172865 17-Dec-2023 23:58
They both have the same issue around if a game will support the aspect ratio or not. If they do games are more likely to support 21:9, you just have to expect that you’ll run into issues in some games.

Using the full 32:9 is nice when it does work, just like having two of your current screen next to each other.

I wouldn’t get a 4060 from your current gpu, youd get dlss3 and thats about it since they perform the same iirc.

 
 
 
 

Rambaldi

  #3172867 18-Dec-2023 00:39
I’m primarily getting it for world of warcraft as I also play the other games on Xbox/PS5. From what I’ve read the 3060 will be fine with the 21:9 but I don’t have a clue if it can handle the 32:9 or not. Do you happen to know?

