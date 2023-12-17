So I've been using a 2560x1440 monitor for at least 10 years, and I finally want to switch to ultrawide and see two options.
Alienware AW3423DWF 3440x1440 vs Samsung G9 5120x1440
I primarily play World of Warcraft (don't raid seriously anymore), Diablo IV, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail
I've looked at lots of articles and seen some videos, lots of people swear by the Samsung G9 (32:9) but there's just as many people that say 21:9 is better than 32:9 as that's just too wide.
Anyone here try them out and have an opinion?
I'm using a 3060 RTX but could upgrade to a 4060 if needed.