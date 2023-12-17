

They both have the same issue around if a game will support the aspect ratio or not. If they do games are more likely to support 21:9, you just have to expect that you’ll run into issues in some games.



Using the full 32:9 is nice when it does work, just like having two of your current screen next to each other.



I wouldn’t get a 4060 from your current gpu, youd get dlss3 and thats about it since they perform the same iirc.