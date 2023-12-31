Hi,



We have an Xbox One in our house, with a live subscription for gaming.



We've just added an Xbox Series X.



I had planned to move the One to another room with the idea that the kids could multiplayer star wars battle front etc.





What should I do in terms of setting this up:

Do I/Can I sign into both with the same Microsoft account?

Do I need to purchase games twice to use this and play on each?

Do I need to subscribe to Live twice so each can connect?





I really hadn't thought this one right through in advance and looking for guidance here please?

Thanks!