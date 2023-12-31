Hi,

We have an Xbox One in our house, with a live subscription for gaming.

We've just added an Xbox Series X.  

I had planned to move the One to another room with the idea that the kids could multiplayer star wars battle front etc.


What should I do in terms of setting this up:

 

  • Do I/Can I sign into both with the same Microsoft account?
  • Do I need to purchase games twice to use this and play on each?
  • Do I need to subscribe to Live twice so each can connect?



I really hadn't thought this one right through in advance and looking for guidance here please?
Thanks!