Hi,
We have an Xbox One in our house, with a live subscription for gaming.
We've just added an Xbox Series X.
I had planned to move the One to another room with the idea that the kids could multiplayer star wars battle front etc.
What should I do in terms of setting this up:
- Do I/Can I sign into both with the same Microsoft account?
- Do I need to purchase games twice to use this and play on each?
- Do I need to subscribe to Live twice so each can connect?
I really hadn't thought this one right through in advance and looking for guidance here please?
Thanks!