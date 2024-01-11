greymouse01:

hello everyone, new here :-)

I would like to connect the following 3x consoles to my 1x 14" Sony TV UHF analog

I have a NES, Sega Megadrive, Master System I would like to connect to one TV but all at once using UHF like a three way splitter but for 3x UHF to 1x UHF at the back of the TV, happy to tune the tv for each etc

I was wondering if there is such a thing as a switch box to do this?

this will help with my set up as I don't have much space to run these consoles

just a quick google and I can't tell if the switch boxes are for digital or analog (if they exist?)

not looking at any other route at this stage i.e A/V mods etc as there are plenty of A/V switch boxes

thank you for reading

Gordon