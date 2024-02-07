Ive been looking to replace my XB one. Ive never used it much for gaming because I cannot stand games that take minutes to load etc, I bought it late in the product life cycle. But its been fantastic as a Media Player and I love the Game Pass with Ea games especially as I enjoy sports game the most.
Does the PS5 have a good Media Center function?
I assume without gamepass/Ea subscriptions, you have to buy games outright only?
Whilst I loved the XB360, Im not loyal to either brand having swapped a lot between the two before Game Pass. I loved the original PS, I think I traded my PS2 in for the original Xbox which was awesome.
PS5 seems better value console, but I really do like Game Pass, stick with Xbox Series X despite the sales?