

To answer the titled question: it’s mainly due to available content.



Xbox/MS has been lacking any big games to their console. Most titles on xbox are also on playstation so the choice is usually simple enough to get the PS5 since it also has it’s own exclusive titles.



Gamepass only goes so far and isn’t guaranteed on all new big releases, if it doesn’t have what you want then theres no use. Playstation does have a subscription service but it’s limited to Sony first party or similar games.



Theres also PC, Xbox games along with gamepass pretty much all release on PC as well. Those with the choice of wanting better performance just ignore the xbox completely and get their games cheaper on PC without paying for xbox live.



As for current gen loading times, they’re all on gen4 ssds now and are far faster than xbox one with a hdd.