#311689 7-Feb-2024 14:09
Ive been looking to replace my XB one. Ive never used it much for gaming because I cannot stand games that take minutes to load etc, I bought it late in the product life cycle. But its been fantastic as a Media Player and I love the Game Pass with Ea games especially as I enjoy sports game the most.

 

Does the PS5 have a good Media Center function?

 

I assume without gamepass/Ea subscriptions, you have to buy games outright only?

Whilst I loved the XB360, Im not loyal to either brand having swapped a lot between the two before Game Pass. I loved the original PS, I think I traded my PS2 in for the original Xbox which was awesome.

PS5 seems better value console, but I really do like Game Pass, stick with Xbox Series X despite the sales?

Why Not Both Gif GIFs | Tenor




I never looked at getting an Xbox until we won an original Xbox One years ago, and ended up quite liking it....  but now want something that supports 4k and newer Xbox's handle 4k, theres nothing else "new" about them, and cant get all apps for streaming, so tempted to look at Playstations again instead.

 

Sony seems to add neat functions more often than what MS does.

 

 




Just be aware if you get an xbox intending to use it for media stuff, that at least on the series X the IR remote reciever is the blindest thing ever made, worse than a warehouse TV for needing the remote aimed straight at the device. I have pressed the xbox button on the remote and had the old xbox one x in the next room over turn on but the series X ignore it.




Depends what games you play too.

 

Personally, I love the exclusives that end up on the Playstation. Horizen Zero Dawn, Ghostwire Tokyo on release, Ratchet and Clank, Returnal - there are others too.

 

I'm also all for owning games on disk (even though these days the disk just unlocks a download) and find the Xbox, with their shift to Cloud has taken away physical copies with the majority of their games. Yes, the subscription model is cool and all given you get access to so much but it doesn't actually appeal to me.

 

Playstation controllers (subjective) I find better than the Xbox controllers too with their adaptive triggers. Playstation VR 2 is great and highly responsive. I feel the Playstation is just an all around better console and they've captured what gamers want.




I think first off it was a terrible and confusing product name by Mircosoft for the XB ONE Series X and S even though they aren't bad consoles. PS5 is less of a mouthful. 

michaelmurfy:

 

Playstation VR 2 is great and highly responsive. 

 

 

I hadnt thougt about VR. Ive never tried one, but I have read the PS version is good. 

 

The good thing with discs I find is it almost forces you into getting really good at it as buying lots of games is not cheap. I tended to stick to couple of sports games and a shootem up. 

 

Im thinking the worst case I can sell it for a loss and buy the Xbox.

 

I should say I use specific apps more than the "media center" functions, ie Netflix. 

PS5 is fine as a media centre but there are lower powered options too like the Google Chromecast or Apple TV to name a couple.




I thought prices had come down to around $600-700 for the Series X and PS5. Perhaps that was Xmas specials and the PS5 is the slim model now. Not sure if you can still buy the old model new?

Im limited to a 1080p non HDR screen, not sure if the Xbox Series S would be a good value improvement over the XB One if I went with XB?

I have elite controller thats only really been used to press play on movies haha.

Yetti92:

 

I think first off it was a terrible and confusing product name by Mircosoft for the XB ONE Series X and S even though they aren't bad consoles. PS5 is less of a mouthful …

 

 

…. and that’s a great reason to buy one over the Xbox. 😀




TeaLeaf:

I thought prices had come down to around $600-700 for the Series X and PS5. Perhaps that was Xmas specials and the PS5 is the slim model now. Not sure if you can still buy the old model new?

Im limited to a 1080p non HDR screen, not sure if the Xbox Series S would be a good value improvement over the XB One if I went with XB?

I have elite controller thats only really been used to press play on movies haha.



Just spend $55 on a Chromecast with Google TV and be done. As a bonus you’ll get a proper remote.

One of the reasons that the PS5 has been more succesful this generation is that Sony made a concious choice to produce the best possible games console possible while Microsoft promised to take over your lounge room with a do it all box. For that reason alone I wouldn't recomend a PS5 if you are wanting to use it as a media center. Yes, it can do it, but there are much better alternatives. 

 

Chose the console for you based on the exclusive games catalogue and what you like to play. 

Senecio:

One of the reasons that the PS5 has been more succesful this generation is that Sony made a concious choice to produce the best possible games console possible while Microsoft promised to take over your lounge room with a do it all box.



Nah, that was the Xbox One / PS4 generation.

The current generation of Xbox’s are firmly positioned as consoles.

To answer the titled question: it’s mainly due to available content.

Xbox/MS has been lacking any big games to their console. Most titles on xbox are also on playstation so the choice is usually simple enough to get the PS5 since it also has it’s own exclusive titles.

Gamepass only goes so far and isn’t guaranteed on all new big releases, if it doesn’t have what you want then theres no use. Playstation does have a subscription service but it’s limited to Sony first party or similar games.

Theres also PC, Xbox games along with gamepass pretty much all release on PC as well. Those with the choice of wanting better performance just ignore the xbox completely and get their games cheaper on PC without paying for xbox live.

As for current gen loading times, they’re all on gen4 ssds now and are far faster than xbox one with a hdd.

Handle9: 

Just spend $55 on a Chromecast with Google TV and be done. As a bonus you’ll get a proper remote.

 

Yeh I seen the newer one. We had the prior model which just gave a lot of problems, but an actual remote and app on the device itself would really be good, I had no idea the new one had dropped that much in price.

 

God of War was the main title I felt I missed out on, but I would likely not have finished it. One reason I enjoy sports games, is I can fit a "match" in without needing to spend a lot of time playing, ie ten mins. It really depends on the free time though.

 

I like the look of the latest Ea PGa game. The 2k golf game physics and swing modelling looks very impressive, but from the reviews Ive read its a real pay-to-win game. I dislike such games immensely, so tend to stick to playing non ultimate team type modes of Ea and 2k sports games.

Handle9:
Senecio:

 

One of the reasons that the PS5 has been more succesful this generation is that Sony made a concious choice to produce the best possible games console possible while Microsoft promised to take over your lounge room with a do it all box.



Nah, that was the Xbox One / PS4 generation.

The current generation of Xbox’s are firmly positioned as consoles.

 

Ahh yes. Thanks for the correction. Reminds of thise peice of comedic writing genius.

 

 

 

