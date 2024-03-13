My son is saving up for an Oculus quest 2 , Meta had them for $500 but have been out of stock for awhile. Dick smiths are $529 , I found a shop called Supero with a good price . Has anyone used them are they legitimate?
https://supero.co.nz
Grab one from Amazon AU: https://amzn.asia/d/gSgRR5G
Perfect thanks heaps
Sorry late reply just gave my son the Occulus as he finally saved enough for it. Dumb question how do I set the store to nzd in the games store?. I’m not keen on him having facebook so set up just Occulus account brought iron man thinking it was $30NZ of course it’s USD. I can’t find a setting to change it