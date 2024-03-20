Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingPortable Monitor: Xbox Series S
dmartora

75 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312148 20-Mar-2024 21:27
Send private message

Ok, advice and direction welcomed.

The constraints are that any solution advised has to be achievable/receivable within the next week. So, only in-store or rapid delivery within or to NZ. (I’ve simply wasted time and this is all I’m left with. Yes, I know, procrastination is certainly a driving factor in all my last minute poorly informed purchases)

I want a portable screen to connect to an Xbox series S. As well as looking for a much needed recommendation, I’m trying to work out how the usb-c portable screens are powered when not connected to a laptop. I’m assuming that they can’t be powered via the USB ports on the Xbox, but can they be powered by usb-c cable and a decent power adaptor like a mobile phone? Or do they need a laptop style usb-c power adaptor?

Most I’ve seen are hdmi to mini-hdmi connections which are fine and I don’t need built in speakers as I would use the controller connected headphones for sound.

Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance for any guidance.

Create new topic
toejam316
1310 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209024 21-Mar-2024 09:42
Send private message quote this post

You have two options that are immediately available, from what I can see.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMSI923161/MSI-Pro-MP161-156-FHD-Portable-Monitor-1920x1080

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/kogan-16-2k-ips-usb-c-portable-monitor/38498328

 

The Kogan one seems to be the better pick, as it can do 2560x1440 resolution (it's a 16:10 panel though, so you'll have black bars). 




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:00

Norton Genie Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 17:57

Synology Introduces BeeStation
Posted 23-Feb-2024 14:14

New One UI 6.1 Update Brings Galaxy AI to More Galaxy Devices
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:50

Amazon Echo Hub Available in New Zealand
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:40

InternetNZ Releases Internet Insights 2023
Posted 20-Feb-2024 10:31

Seagate Adds 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives for Multi-user Commercial and Enterprise RAID Storage Solutions
Posted 19-Feb-2024 16:54

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 