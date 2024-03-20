Ok, advice and direction welcomed.



The constraints are that any solution advised has to be achievable/receivable within the next week. So, only in-store or rapid delivery within or to NZ. (I’ve simply wasted time and this is all I’m left with. Yes, I know, procrastination is certainly a driving factor in all my last minute poorly informed purchases)



I want a portable screen to connect to an Xbox series S. As well as looking for a much needed recommendation, I’m trying to work out how the usb-c portable screens are powered when not connected to a laptop. I’m assuming that they can’t be powered via the USB ports on the Xbox, but can they be powered by usb-c cable and a decent power adaptor like a mobile phone? Or do they need a laptop style usb-c power adaptor?



Most I’ve seen are hdmi to mini-hdmi connections which are fine and I don’t need built in speakers as I would use the controller connected headphones for sound.



Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance for any guidance.