ForumsGamingJBHiFi Ballot - PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition
mailmarshall

#317311 4-Oct-2024 15:42
Anyone lucky enough to get the ltd edition console or digital bundle in the JB ballot?

I didnt ☹️. Such a pity Sony didnt release these as normal PS5 variants but instead we will see crazy prices on the marketplaces..

richms
  #3293042 4-Oct-2024 16:25
I chose the pro, the fancy controller and the portal and have got nothing.




nunasdream
  #3293044 4-Oct-2024 16:30
No email so far. So I guess i dipped out.

wheresthebog
  #3293048 4-Oct-2024 16:48
I picked all options, signed up with multiple emails, got x3 friends to enter for me too. Only got option of dualsense - guttered



nunasdream
  #3293050 4-Oct-2024 17:05
wheresthebog: I picked all options, signed up with multiple emails, got x3 friends to enter for me too. Only got option of dualsense - guttered


Least you got something! When did the email come through?

wheresthebog
  #3293051 4-Oct-2024 17:11
nunasdream:
wheresthebog: I picked all options, signed up with multiple emails, got x3 friends to enter for me too. Only got option of dualsense - guttered


Least you got something! When did the email come through?


2.44pm

wheresthebog
  #3293052 4-Oct-2024 17:17
Btw the warehouse seems to have got my 30th anniversary stock for the dualsense too!

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/ps5-dualsense-wireless-controller-30th-anniversary-limited-edition/R2958737.html 

 

 

mailmarshall

  #3293055 4-Oct-2024 17:25
Wow thanks for that tip!



mailmarshall

  #3310373 19-Nov-2024 06:39
Incase anyone is still interested JB have put the 30th anniversary Portal and controller for general sale (pre order) on the site.

No sign of the console.

