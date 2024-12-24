✨
Forums
›
Gaming
›
Playstation Portal cloud streaming
mailmarshall
348
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
318186
24-Dec-2024 07:53
Hi am thinking about getting a PS5 Pro and a PS Portal for the family.
Before I do, can anyone confirm that the recent cloud streaming feature works in NZ?
itey
474
posts
Ultimate Geek
#3324047
24-Dec-2024 08:17
No cloud streaming in nz.
Jiriteach
1117
posts
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber
#3324293
24-Dec-2024 21:56
Not available in NZ atm
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
SpartanVXL
1290
posts
Uber Geek
#3324300
24-Dec-2024 22:46
Cloud streaming as in PS now? Or just using it to stream your PS5 over the internet. The latter is possible.
dcsharp
15
posts
Geek
ID Verified
#3331661
15-Jan-2025 09:05
You can stream from your PS5 to your Phone or any number of Android Handhelds, Odin, RP5, RG556. I’ve never done it.
You could also use these devices to play Xbox Cloud etc.
But PS Plus Streaming isn’t expected here until maybe sometime this year, some people speculating it could be mid year… it’s still in testing though right? So I wouldn’t expect it too soon.
