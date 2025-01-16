I'm trying to download Ultimate Survival World for my 9 year old, onto iPad. He's got enough space for the 500MB required, he's cleared a lot of redundant worlds from his Minecraft account to clear space on the app, we've cleared the cache as instructed by Mojang. Our own broadband plan is for unlimited data at max fibre speeds, wifi is performing at optimum due to VPN. It's allowing me to start the download, and it's running it right up to the 100% notification, but then it hangs and doesn't actually complete the download. Nothing appearing on the device or in his Minecraft account.

I'd LOVE to get a fix. Does anyone have a similar issue, and if so, how did you fix it?

Thanks.