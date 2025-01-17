I've got the original Switch and I won't be rushing out to buy the Switch 2 at launch. The bump in performance was what most people wanted and got, but I don't tend to play the sort of games that require great performance. In fact I don't play many Nintendo games at all (I think I own just the one), I'm mostly third-party and indie games. Sure the new Mario Kart looks very impressive, but it's all too manic for me, too much happening at once, how can anyone keep up with all that (mind you I'm edging close to 60 so that might be a factor).

The new chat system doesn't interest me, as I never play online against other people.

The new mouse system also doesn't interest me, as all of my gaming is done sitting on the sofa and I can't imagine using a mouse in this situation (sure you could get a lap table or something, but I'm usually lounging back when I play).

The backwards compatibility seems a bit iffy. Nintendo have said that for the Switch 2 they totally redesigned it from the ground up and it shares no common hardware with the Switch 1. So to run Switch 1 games they have some sort of hybrid system where some of it is done in hardware and some in software. It's not exactly emulation but something close to it. See here for some info on how it works. Nintendo have said that they're busy making a list of games that work fine, that start but then have issues, or that don't start at all. Games with start-up issues include Doom: Eternal, Fortnite, Plants vs Zombies, Wolfenstein II (I just picked a few of the more well known games). I find this very disappointing as I expected to be able to play all my old games.

I'll be waiting to see how things pan out in the first year. Maybe after that, if I can be sure that BC has improved and I can play my old favourite games, and if there's a few new Switch 2-only games that I'd like to play, then I might consider getting one.