Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingNintendo Switch 2 - First-Look trailer
Shindig

1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318438 17-Jan-2025 16:08
Send private message quote this post

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Create new topic
Stu1
1694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3332826 17-Jan-2025 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Not much about functionality out there , it would be great if it could do media streaming as well, one less device to take away on holiday . The kids take switch and an iPad for movies which is a pain

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
Senecio
2653 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332837 17-Jan-2025 20:30
Send private message quote this post

I've been following this launch with interest as I held off buying a Switch OLED late in its cycle. I couldn't be happier, a knew more powerful Switch with access to a back catalogue of thousands of games as well as future releases. My last Nintendo console was the original Wii that I recently sold on here.It will be a lunch purchase for me.

sonic1989
86 posts

Master Geek


  #3334161 21-Jan-2025 14:04
Send private message quote this post

I might get this to play the switch and switch 2 exclusives. Hopefully it will be priced no more than $649 NZD max



Starlith
205 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3334282 21-Jan-2025 19:11
Send private message quote this post

Currently have an OLED and partner has OG switch, this is definately a must purchase this year for me. I don't think I'll get it on release so I'm happy to hear about the hardware reviews and save some coin for later in the year.

 

One thing I'm interested in is the battery life and performance of switch 1 games, I have a huge catalog.

 

I'm expecting the microSD Express to be a must have, I don't think you find one in NZ yet though..

Senecio
2653 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336090 26-Jan-2025 19:43
Send private message quote this post

Starting to have doubts about the Switch 2 now. The more I look into it the more I think its going to be too big to be a true hybrid console. It's going to be pretty close to the Steam Deck in size. The perfect device would probably be the components of the Switch 2 stuffed inside the body of the current gen. Switch OLED.

 

If a local retailer put together a bundle like this one from Target AU on the current Switch OLED I would be very tempted.

 

Switch OLED Bundle

 

 

 

 

Senecio
2653 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360545 4-Apr-2025 10:18
Send private message quote this post

Any further thoughts on the Switch 2 after yesterday's announcement. Here are my inital thoughts.

 

  • Hardware design and internals I think they've done well to make it a good incremental update to the original switch. The price is higher than most people were predicting but not surprisingly so. We seem to have done quite well compared to the US and European pricing which is unusual for a tech launch
  • I think the real miss-step in pricing is on the software side.

     

    • $80 USD for a first gen launch game
    • Paid upgrades for Switch 2 enhanced games when most other consoles provided many free upgrades from previous gen
    • And probably the worst, a paid tutorial game! What were they thinking?

As someone who never bought into the original Switch system I'm still keen on it but I can understand why current Switch owners are feeling a little unloved.

MurrayM
2440 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360604 4-Apr-2025 12:09
Send private message quote this post

I've got the original Switch and I won't be rushing out to buy the Switch 2 at launch. The bump in performance was what most people wanted and got, but I don't tend to play the sort of games that require great performance. In fact I don't play many Nintendo games at all (I think I own just the one), I'm mostly third-party and indie games. Sure the new Mario Kart looks very impressive, but it's all too manic for me, too much happening at once, how can anyone keep up with all that (mind you I'm edging close to 60 so that might be a factor).

 

The new chat system doesn't interest me, as I never play online against other people.

 

The new mouse system also doesn't interest me, as all of my gaming is done sitting on the sofa and I can't imagine using a mouse in this situation (sure you could get a lap table or something, but I'm usually lounging back when I play).

 

The backwards compatibility seems a bit iffy. Nintendo have said that for the Switch 2 they totally redesigned it from the ground up and it shares no common hardware with the Switch 1. So to run Switch 1 games they have some sort of hybrid system where some of it is done in hardware and some in software. It's not exactly emulation but something close to it. See here for some info on how it works. Nintendo have said that they're busy making a list of games that work fine, that start but then have issues, or that don't start at all. Games with start-up issues include Doom: Eternal, Fortnite, Plants vs Zombies, Wolfenstein II (I just picked a few of the more well known games). I find this very disappointing as I expected to be able to play all my old games.

 

I'll be waiting to see how things pan out in the first year. Maybe after that, if I can be sure that BC has improved and I can play my old favourite games, and if there's a few new Switch 2-only games that I'd like to play, then I might consider getting one.



nunasdream
173 posts

Master Geek


  #3360918 5-Apr-2025 09:23
Send private message quote this post

No OLED no buy. So I'll be waiting on that revision. I'm pretty disappointed, the games don't look that much better than OG Switch ones either. 

jameshammond
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3360970 5-Apr-2025 13:54
Send private message quote this post

I bought an OLED switch late last year so won't be rushing out to get the Switch 2, but will likely pick it up at some point. I do 99% of my gaming on the TV so no OLED is fine for me, 4K is what I am after. 

 

Interesting note on their website, if you have a Nintendo Online subscription (which I do), you will get the upgraded BOTW and TOTK for free if you already own those games. Wonder if it will cover any others. 

 

I'd really like a new Nintendo Switch Sports, as some of the best games on the Wii were Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. The current offering is ok, but limited in sport selection. 

 

There has been some chat about Call of Duty and other 3rd party games so will wait to see what appears. 

jonathan18
7407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3361067 5-Apr-2025 21:13
Send private message quote this post

nunasdream:

 

No OLED no buy. So I'll be waiting on that revision. I'm pretty disappointed, the games don't look that much better than OG Switch ones either. 

 

 

That is weird. My youngest is Switch-mad and has been salivating about the new one despite not having the money for it yet - and to think they’re not offering it with an OLED, which I imagine would put him off. He had already replaced his first gen with the OLED primarily due to the LCD.

 

It’s not like OLEDs are the only way of getting a decent image - the screen on the iPad Pro I’m typing this on is a good example of this - but, man, that LCD on the original Switch was not such a case…

lxsw20
3500 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3361088 5-Apr-2025 21:58
Send private message quote this post

Reviews I've seen show the LCD is very good. I've pre-ordered one anyway. 

MurrayM
2440 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3361744 7-Apr-2025 15:03
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20:

 

Reviews I've seen show the LCD is very good. I've pre-ordered one anyway. 

 

 

Yeah I've read a few reviews saying that while the Switch 2 only has an LCD screen and not OLED, the Switch 2's screen is much better than the original Switch's screen. People that previously said "no OLED, no buy" were changing their minds after seeing the new screen.

 

Not an issue for me as I play 100% docked.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright