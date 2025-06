I have an eight year-old just starting out with Minecraft and having fun.

The various friends and relatives of similar ages they're playing with have several years practice under their belts and are streets ahead on the basics.

What useful in-game tutorials or similar are available to fully practice all the basics for PC?

Mod installation isn't a problem. I have PC Java and Bedrock editions etc. Online play with friends and relatives is Java if it makes a difference.