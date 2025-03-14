Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingReal Car Speedometer for gaming - thoughts?
RUKI

1402 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 415


#319024 14-Mar-2025 15:06
Send private message

I came across one dude who is into gaming, car race simulator, e.g. Forza Horizon and Beam NG drive. 

 

What he did was: used real car speedometer in the front of the computer monitor and that speedometer was showing the speed and RPM according to the game. Technical implementation of that is open source, a no brainer and overall cost of the relevant parts (e.g. CAN bridge) excluding cost of the actual speedometer is few bucks. Speedometers are generally not that expensive and some cool looking can be purchased from $250 NZD more or less from wrecks. 

 

I am not into gaming nowadays, but I am an expert in speedometers. I can power them on the bench, I can run them at a speed via CAN bus or turn RPM needle etc. or turn on or off LEDs. I have CAN bus tracer/transmitter and can intercept relevant signals from the actual car.

 

What is most importantly I have pile of cool looking, non-expensive speedometers from Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, which I no longer need for my developments, which you could utilize for your racing games. Could be fun DIY project for some. 

 

My major consultant who is always right, said - not worth your time, there will be no takers, nevertheless, crowd opinion matters:  

 

What do you folks think?




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

Create new topic
Senecio
2739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2994

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354015 14-Mar-2025 15:48
Send private message

My 2 cents.

 

Its a bit of niche area and probably only of interest to those who have the skills to DIY.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 