Hello! I've been having issues connecting to Final Fantasy XIV Oceania Server (OCE) on my PS5 since early Saturday morning (yesterday). I've heard the issue started happening around midnight and it kicked a lot of OCE players off the server.

I've been looking around some other forums and it sounds like it's an ISP issue. Some identified ISPs were Exetel, Superloop, Dodo, Tangerine, and 2degrees. I'm with One but I also heard someone mention that One uses the same routing as 2degrees thus, the same problem.

Here's a link to a Whirlpool forum post for someone with Superloop (now resolved for them): https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/archive/9vw4q1z7#r75295025

This issue affects only my connection to OCE server - I can connect to EU/NA servers just fine. But because this is such a specific issue (all other online connections working okay) I don't know if this will be identified at all. How would I go about even letting them know this is an issue? Is there anything I CAN do, or just a waiting game...?

Any advice would be much appreciated!