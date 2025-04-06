Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't connect to Final Fantasy XIV Oceania Server
ganymead

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#319246 6-Apr-2025 09:55
Hello! I've been having issues connecting to Final Fantasy XIV Oceania Server (OCE) on my PS5 since early Saturday morning (yesterday). I've heard the issue started happening around midnight and it kicked a lot of OCE players off the server.

 

I've been looking around some other forums and it sounds like it's an ISP issue. Some identified ISPs were Exetel, Superloop, Dodo, Tangerine, and 2degrees. I'm with One but I also heard someone mention that One uses the same routing as 2degrees thus, the same problem.

 

Here's a link to a Whirlpool forum post for someone with Superloop (now resolved for them): https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/archive/9vw4q1z7#r75295025

 

This issue affects only my connection to OCE server - I can connect to EU/NA servers just fine. But because this is such a specific issue (all other online connections working okay) I don't know if this will be identified at all. How would I go about even letting them know this is an issue? Is there anything I CAN do, or just a waiting game...?

 

Any advice would be much appreciated!

MaxineN
Max
1698 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3361268 6-Apr-2025 11:55
This looks like a general issue beyond One's control. 

 

One could prefer a different route but that MAY harm other end points as well.

 

It's also a weekend.

 

 

 

153.254.80.103 this is the Materia IP > can you perform a traceroute (preferably a MTR via WinMTR) and see where it stops?




ganymead

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3361288 6-Apr-2025 12:41
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                             192.168.1.1 -    0 |  248 |  248 |    1 |    2 |   14 |    2 |
|       118-92-163-254.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz -    0 |  248 |  248 |    2 |    8 |   59 |   18 |
|                          134.159.174.38 -    0 |  248 |  248 |    9 |   14 |  101 |   18 |
|                          134.159.174.37 -    0 |  248 |  248 |   10 |   15 |  191 |   19 |
|      i-90.hptw-core02.telstraglobal.net -    0 |  248 |  248 |    9 |   16 |  260 |   34 |
|       i-2.sydo-core04.telstraglobal.net -    0 |  248 |  248 |   35 |   41 |  207 |   39 |
|bundle-ether4.oxf-gw30.sydney.telstra.net -    0 |  248 |  248 |   34 |   41 |  276 |   37 |
|bundle-ether7.hay-core30.sydney.telstra.net -    0 |  248 |  248 |   36 |   42 |  206 |   40 |
|bundle-ether1.ken-edge903.sydney.telstra.net -    0 |  248 |  248 |   35 |   42 |  260 |   38 |
|              ntt1874239.lnk.telstra.net -    0 |  248 |  248 |   34 |   40 |  260 |   37 |
|    ae-19.a00.sydnau06.au.bb.gin.ntt.net -    2 |  234 |  230 |   34 |   39 |  112 |   48 |
|                           199.245.24.25 -    0 |  248 |  248 |   35 |   40 |  244 |   36 |
|                           202.68.69.101 -    0 |  248 |  248 |   34 |   39 |  207 |   37 |
|                          153.254.80.103 -    0 |  248 |  248 |   34 |   39 |  206 |   37 |
|_________________________________________________________________|

 

My first time running WinMTR - instructions were simple enough though so hope that's right. Run with host 153.254.80.103. Unfortunately, I have no idea what this means.

MaxineN
Max
1698 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3361292 6-Apr-2025 12:47
Okay so you can actually hit the end point via ICMP. That's a good sign. Your traffic isn't going into no mans land or just ending abrubtly.

 

You're also going through Telstra into NTT and then FFXIV Materia (153.254.80.103, this is expected)

 

Per Tim's post via whirlpool it does look like a MTU issue from the upstream. You're gonna have to wait. One NZ maybe able to re-route traffic but they may also want to talk to the upstream about a work around.




yitz
2029 posts

Uber Geek


  #3361316 6-Apr-2025 14:34
You could try reducing the MTU size on your device's network interface or at the WAN interface on your modem/router.

 

Person on Whirlpool says mobile hotspot works that's probably closer to 1400 from the 1500 bytes of a fibre connection.

 

They are probably filtering out certain packet sizes for DDoS reasons on certain paths like Telstra -> NTT which 2degrees/One NZ use, other providers like Spark in NZ have a direct connection into NTT in Australia... or that everyone on Spark fibre is on 1492 bytes PPPoE.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8185 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3361347 6-Apr-2025 16:45
Moving to the Gaming sub-forum, as this doesn't appear to be isolated to a single local provider.




darkrai4014
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3361351 6-Apr-2025 16:59
Gonna reply to this thread too, im with 2degrees and im getting the same issue. cant seem to login to the OCE server whatsoever.

 

I did run a trace too which should be attached.

 

darkrai4014
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3361371 6-Apr-2025 18:30
Issue seems to have been resolved for me.

