rickpower: You mean the prices for non US countries will go down?

Assuming demand decreases in America due to tariffs raising prices (because the retailers/importers will still want to profit), there'll likely be a surplus of panels/etc that have already been produced, so if the manufacturers are smart, they'll convert the final output for EU/ANZ/etc markets with the right power supplies and we might get a bit of surplus of supply.

Lots of assumptions at this point of time, but it is plausible that the manufacturers will be more interested in shifting stock rather than warehousing it in the hopes that the new tariffs get dropped in the near future. Will probably be a non-event if the US tariffs disappear in the next week or so though.

Edit: The above relies on the currency rates not going completely bonkers, but that seems like it's also happening.