kingdragonfly

Back in the 90's I was heavily into Doom II lan parties. Every Friday and Saturday night.

Dim lights, hours of play without a break and a lot of caffeine,

I would also be responsible for changing the backup tapes at the local hospital before the backups started at 0300. On weekends I was often in there at 0250 changing the tape.

So after six or so hours of playing doom, lack of sleep and drinking caffeine to the point my hands where shaking,

I would walk through the long, narrow, dark and deserted basement corridors of the local hospital, where the fluorescent lights were in night mode so they would only turn on for the section you were in, and often flicker.

After the first time I always convinced a friend to come with me.