ForumsGamingGaming and losing track of real world
kingdragonfly

11369 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 11794

Subscriber

#319928 15-Jun-2025 08:11
Because I'm a cheap bastard, and games are so expensive, when I purchase on, I want to "complete" it: play through every scene, do every annoying side-quest.

After a long wait for a sale, I purchased "The Outer Worlds". As a long over-deserved treat, on Saturday I played it for 9 hours straight, without a break.

I had a thought: wow, I really should be going to bed, and quit the game.

It was like I had woken from a dream. I had to look around to remember what city, room I was in, and how I had gotten there.

It only lasted a few seconds, but it was disturbing.

It's not the first time after prolonged play, I momentarily felt like I was “still in the game” or unsure about their real-world surroundings.

Again, because I'm cheap, I don't often have a chance for prolonged playing of games.

I came across these references if someone experiences something similar, dissociation when quitting a video game.

Not to worry if this is a rare experience. the term “Game Transfer Phenomena” refers to instances when game elements “bleed” into real life.

Mentioned by one gamer: “I was playing … about four hours straight. When I stood up, … I thought I was a Jedi in a cave for about five seconds.”

Clinicians have noted such symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for psychosis unless correctly recognized as transient GTP.

Dissociation in Problematic Gaming: a Systematic Review

...relationship between problematic gaming and dissociation.

Nineteen peer-reviewed empirical studies

Findings: ...excessive video game use may be linked to a variety of dissociative phenomena (e.g. depersonalisation experiences, escapism, psychotic-like experiences, game transfer phenomena).

...dissociative symptoms might represent the side effects of an alteration in consciousness that is generated by excessive video game use.

From active escapism to virtual withdrawal: Validation of the Compensatory-Dissociative Online Gaming scales (C-DOGs): National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, BioTechnology
...
degrees of integration between physical and virtual environments with three core processes – Active Escapism, Escape, and Dissociation – and two peripheral processes – Gaming-Related Relaxation and Body-Mind Detachment.
...

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3384176 15-Jun-2025 08:45
Like you, I like wringing every last drop out of games - so long as I’m still enjoying them. Currently doing that with Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

 

Also sometimes play for extended periods - especially at this time of year - but never without breaks. Haven’t had the experience you’re talking about but I do get ‘game transfer phenomena’. I regard it as amusing and not something that concerns me.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



SpartanVXL
1358 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 550


  #3384275 15-Jun-2025 09:34
It’s more common in VR, actions you would do in 3d space tend to bleed through or you’d hesitate moving normally in case you’d hit the ‘boundary’ of the play space.

 

It depends how used you get to the interface you’re using. Normal gaming on a 2d panel usually doesn’t elicit that disassociation as it’s far removed from what your normal 3d interactions with the world. VR gaming however, theres a lot more research papers for that :)

gehenna
8563 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3777

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384306 15-Jun-2025 12:49
I've been experiencing this after very long sessions since the days of Red Alert/Quake LAN parties in the late 90s.  I remember playing for hours upon hours and then going outside and having a surreal perspective on the world for a while.  I don't think this is specifically a VR thing, or a 2d gaming thing, I think it's just a "staring at one thing for longer than you should" thing.  I've had similar results from very long reading sessions too. 



cddt
1615 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1475


  #3384308 15-Jun-2025 13:22
I experienced something like this around the time BF3 was released (2011). First time was the glint of sunlight on the windscreen of a parked car, my first thought was that it was the reflection from a sniper's scope. The second time was the rapid beepbeepbeep of a pedestrian crossing, my mind immediately went to a javelin or similar locking on to a target. That's all I can remember. :)




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1741

Lifetime subscriber

  #3384431 15-Jun-2025 16:40
gehenna:

 

I've been experiencing this after very long sessions since the days of Red Alert/Quake LAN parties in the late 90s.  I remember playing for hours upon hours and then going outside and having a surreal perspective on the world for a while.  I don't think this is specifically a VR thing, or a 2d gaming thing, I think it's just a "staring at one thing for longer than you should" thing.  I've had similar results from very long reading sessions too. 

 

 

Yes, I have a similar experience after binge reading a book or binge watching a show.

 

I wonder what the side affects of prolonged exposure to the real world are?




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3384446 15-Jun-2025 17:33
kiwifidget:

 

I wonder what the side affects of prolonged exposure to the real world are?

 

 

Difficulty achieving ‘suspension of disbelief’? 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

RunningMan
9000 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4620


#3384449 15-Jun-2025 17:39
kiwifidget:

 

I wonder what the side affects of prolonged exposure to the real world are?

 

 

Huh? What's this real world you speak of?🤣

 
 
 
 

BuffyNZ
241 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 27


  #3384612 16-Jun-2025 08:54
Back in the 90's I was heavily into Doom II lan parties. Every Friday and Saturday night.

 

Dim lights, hours of play without a break and a lot of caffeine,

 

I would also be responsible for changing the backup tapes at the local hospital before the backups started at 0300. On weekends I was often in there at 0250 changing the tape.

 

So after six or so hours of playing doom, lack of sleep and drinking caffeine to the point my hands where shaking,

 

I would walk through the long, narrow, dark and deserted basement corridors of the local hospital, where the fluorescent lights were in night mode so they would only turn on for the section you were in, and often flicker.

 

After the first time I always convinced a friend to come with me.




kingdragonfly

11369 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 11794

Subscriber

  #3384644 16-Jun-2025 10:48
The computer room was near the morgue at a hospital I worked at. Morgue workers are a strange bunch.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3384649 16-Jun-2025 11:17
kingdragonfly: The computer room was near the morgue at a hospital I worked at. Morgue workers are a strange bunch.

 

Did they play Dead Rising during their lunch break?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

