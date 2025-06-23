A 'Gaming' laptop's specs are going to depend on:

What game(s) do you want to play?

How pretty do you want the game to look? and

How well do you want the game to run?

A budget max of $2000 will get you an entry-level gaming laptop. Generally, you get more bang for your buck with a PC as the laptop has power, heat, size, and weight limitations.

If you want to play AAA new releases, a new game console such as Playstation 5/ Xbox X/S are going to give you a better gaming experience when compared to a gaming laptop under $2k.

Alternatively, cloud gaming services such as https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce-now/ can let you play AAA games on your laptop, desktop, Mac, TV, Android device, iPhone, or iPad without investing in a gaming machine.

The question comes back to