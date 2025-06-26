CrushKill:

It signed up ok but the SMS never arrives so can't use it - the app requires phone verification.
Alot of overseas SMS systems don't honour ported numbers away from the home provider (021 ONE 022 2deg 027 Spark)
If you have ported your mobile away from its home provider, you may run into issues receiving txts from overseas SMS systems
Raise the issue on the A party side (sender) not your mobile carrier
Last time I used it, it was hosted by an Australian company out of Perth IIRC and you signed up with them to get access, not directly to Geforce Now itself. That may have changed, it was around 18 months ago that I was using it last.
Yeah, GG something or other. That's still there, and its says auz and nz numbers but nothing ever comes through.
I just signed up for it now via cloud.gg.
Nz moblie, in nz on mightymoblie and i just received the text message token, within a munute of requesting.
Just fyi
Yup it works great. I'm on the top plan (4080s) and on fibre in auckland get ~26ms to their servers... everything is playable at high quality and its a game changer!
Have you ported your number away from its home carrier?
Just curious, what type of games do you play? Interested how the major FPS games handle on such a service
I've played COD, Fortnite, Doom etc. from gamepass and I don't notice much in terms of latency comapred to say playing on my xbox... its been very stable and quite frankly fantastic! We've got to get a PC for my partners uni rendering so will be getting something decent with a 9070Xt or 5070ti but if it wasn't for that then I would be happy to pay the $160 every 6 months for the service given how flawless is has been. Only big issue is that some games are not available and modding is not so sucessful at times even with steam workshop.
Is your Mightymobile an new connection or a ported number? If ported is your ported number still 021? as MM is still using OneNZs network
We have had it since pilot. On top tier and goes very well. One.NZ Fibre, 30ms to servers. We found that it is best to not use wifi for reliability, but instead ethernet cable direct to Fibre router.
Original number from Spark 022, ported to mightymoblie, kept original number.
I provided my nz number to cloud.gg without +64 suffix, just standard 022 etc.
Cloudgg sent message via a 4 digit short code number. So OP might have issues with short code messages? Not my area of knowledge.