CrushKill:

lurker: Benoire: Yup it works great. I'm on the top plan (4080s) and on fibre in auckland get ~26ms to their servers... everything is playable at high quality and its a game changer!

Just curious, what type of games do you play? Interested how the major FPS games handle on such a service

I've played COD, Fortnite, Doom etc. from gamepass and I don't notice much in terms of latency comapred to say playing on my xbox... its been very stable and quite frankly fantastic! We've got to get a PC for my partners uni rendering so will be getting something decent with a 9070Xt or 5070ti but if it wasn't for that then I would be happy to pay the $160 every 6 months for the service given how flawless is has been. Only big issue is that some games are not available and modding is not so sucessful at times even with steam workshop.