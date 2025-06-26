Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does GEFORCE Now work in NZ?
CrushKill

132 posts

Master Geek


#320018 26-Jun-2025 16:35
It signed up ok but the SMS never arrives so can't use it - the app requires phone verification.

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3387232 26-Jun-2025 16:54
Alot of overseas SMS systems don't honour ported numbers away from the home provider (021 ONE 022 2deg 027 Spark)

 

If you have ported your mobile away from its home provider, you may run into issues receiving txts from overseas SMS systems




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Linux
11317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387249 26-Jun-2025 17:54
Raise the issue on the A party side (sender) not your mobile carrier

gehenna
8466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3387267 26-Jun-2025 18:37
Last time I used it, it was hosted by an Australian company out of Perth IIRC and you signed up with them to get access, not directly to Geforce Now itself.  That may have changed, it was around 18 months ago that I was using it last.



CrushKill

132 posts

Master Geek


  #3387306 26-Jun-2025 20:21
gehenna:

Last time I used it, it was hosted by an Australian company out of Perth IIRC and you signed up with them to get access, not directly to Geforce Now itself.  That may have changed, it was around 18 months ago that I was using it last.

 

 

Yeah, GG something or other. That's still there, and its says auz and nz numbers but nothing ever comes through.

Qazzy03
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3387308 26-Jun-2025 20:34
I just signed up for it now via cloud.gg.

 

Nz moblie, in nz on mightymoblie and i just received the text message token, within a munute of requesting.

 

Just fyi  

Benoire
2788 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387312 26-Jun-2025 20:59
Yup it works great.  I'm on the top plan (4080s) and on fibre in auckland get ~26ms to their servers... everything is playable at high quality and its a game changer!

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3387320 26-Jun-2025 21:20
CrushKill:
gehenna:

 

Last time I used it, it was hosted by an Australian company out of Perth IIRC and you signed up with them to get access, not directly to Geforce Now itself.  That may have changed, it was around 18 months ago that I was using it last.

 

Yeah, GG something or other. That's still there, and its says auz and nz numbers but nothing ever comes through.

 

Have you ported your number away from its home carrier?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
lurker
825 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3387463 27-Jun-2025 08:09
Benoire:

 

Yup it works great.  I'm on the top plan (4080s) and on fibre in auckland get ~26ms to their servers... everything is playable at high quality and its a game changer!

 

 


Just curious, what type of games do you play? Interested how the major FPS games handle on such a service

Benoire
2788 posts

Uber Geek


  #3387465 27-Jun-2025 08:13
lurker:

 

Benoire:

 

Yup it works great.  I'm on the top plan (4080s) and on fibre in auckland get ~26ms to their servers... everything is playable at high quality and its a game changer!

 

 


Just curious, what type of games do you play? Interested how the major FPS games handle on such a service

 

 

I've played COD, Fortnite, Doom etc. from gamepass and I don't notice much in terms of latency comapred to say playing on my xbox... its been very stable and quite frankly fantastic!  We've got to get a PC for my partners uni rendering so will be getting something decent with a 9070Xt or 5070ti but if it wasn't for that then I would be happy to pay the $160 every 6 months for the service given how flawless is has been.  Only big issue is that some games are not available and modding is not so sucessful at times even with steam workshop.

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3387617 27-Jun-2025 12:59
Qazzy03:

 

I just signed up for it now via cloud.gg.

 

Nz moblie, in nz on mightymoblie and i just received the text message token, within a munute of requesting.

 

Just fyi  

 

 

Is your Mightymobile an new connection or a ported number? If ported is your ported number still 021? as MM is still using OneNZs network




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

jjnz1
1357 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3387620 27-Jun-2025 13:37
We have had it since pilot. On top tier and goes very well. One.NZ Fibre, 30ms to servers. We found that it is best to not use wifi for reliability, but instead ethernet cable direct to Fibre router.

Qazzy03
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3387640 27-Jun-2025 13:57
nztim:

 

Is your Mightymobile an new connection or a ported number? If ported is your ported number still 021? as MM is still using OneNZs network

 

 

Original number from Spark 022, ported to mightymoblie, kept original number.

 

I provided my nz number to cloud.gg without +64 suffix, just standard 022 etc.

 

Cloudgg sent message via a 4 digit short code number. So OP might have issues with short code messages? Not my area of knowledge.

