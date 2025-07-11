With Valve broadening availability of Steam OS and Bazzite being very solid now, it seemed a good time for a Linux gaming thread.

I've had a steam deck for ages, which I really enjoy. I had it setup as dual boot but really only used it in Steam mode.

My livingroom gaming PC, which had been setup as a console with Windows, Playnite etc got into a Windows update deathloop which I found incredibly frustrating. I intalled Bazzite a week or so ago and it's been flawless.

I tweaked the fan curve of the GPU using lact and it's now a truly console like experience. I'm very happy. I've kept a Windows partition for if I want to play something that is Windows only or has real problems with Proton but I'm not seeing it getting used much.

Who else is running Bazzite or a Linux gaming OS?