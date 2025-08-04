Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Small Internet Spikes while gaming?
LoganMcArthur

#320364 4-Aug-2025 23:50
Hi all, 

 

Long time reader first time poster-ish. 

 

Am having some trouble with my PS5 gaming. I play alot of a game called NBA 2K. Have zero issues with any other game. 

 

What has started to happen recently is im having very very very small (BUT NOTICEABLE) spikes. Has never happened before only recently. 

 

My internet plan is with spark and is the 1000 down - 750 upload plan ( or close to that 750 upload ) plan. Using the default Spark router - installed about 2 years ago.

 

PS5 Is relatively clean although I will pull the fan out tomorrow and give it a good clean, but am stuck now as nothing seems to be fixing this issue that has just started. Im thinking maybe I need a new better ethernet cable connected to the ps5? as my cable is currently pretty long - about 30metres when it probably only needs to be 15metres.

 

Just wondering if anyone could help me out with suggestions on what it could be?

 

Based In wellington. Thanks!!!!

lNomNoml
  #3400065 5-Aug-2025 00:28
It's most likely is it's just the game and/or an update has caused the issue. especially since you have listed that it's the only game having the issue, try reinstalling it and see if that helps, you can run ethernet cables up to 100M without issue. It could be connecting to a server over seas and the route it is taking might be silly which could be causing a delay, try changing the ethernet cable but it's unlikely to fix the issue. Would be good to check online if anyone else is reporting the issue.



michaelmurfy
meow
  #3400066 5-Aug-2025 00:29
I don't think it will be the ethernet cable but just ensure your PS5 is actually using Ethernet and not WiFi in the connection settings.




LoganMcArthur

  #3400067 5-Aug-2025 00:33
Hi all thanks, yeah have done a force system update on safe mode in ps5. Seems to have fixed it and yep am on Ethernet connection on ps5 settings.

