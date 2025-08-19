Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingThinking about having a play with VR....maybe
E3xtc

774 posts

Ultimate Geek


#321468 19-Aug-2025 15:47
So, I have been thinking lately about a Meta Quest VR headset....wondering whether its something I could throw some money at for my son and I to have a play (my wife would probably hate it due to an aversion of anything moving and migraines/vertigo/etc). I have read the 3S has some lacking features in comparison to the 3 but its still a competent unit and probably a good unit to dip our toes in the technology.  

 

What are people's thoughts/experience with it? Really wide/generic thread I appreciated (sorry in advance), but just dredging the internet for insight to see if the currents push me one way or another :)  

 

Thanks

gbwelly
1245 posts

Uber Geek


  #3405623 19-Aug-2025 16:21
Get a second hand one and then sell it on in 6 months. It's awesome and the best thing since sliced bread for a couple of months and then the novelty wears off.







