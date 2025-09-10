Hey Guys, Check out the combo with a founders edition B580 and Battlefield 6! Battlefield 6 is $115 on steam, so if you were planning to buy it anyway this is a great deal for a GPU! especially if you are travelling overseas (take advantage of the tax free price).

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAINT1580/Intel-Arc-B580-12GB-GDDR6-Graphics-Card-25-Slot

If you can take advantage of the tax-free purchase, and were going to buy BF6 anyway, you are effectively getting a brand new GPU for $413, that performs similar to a 4060ti (currently at $700).

Grab one if it makes sense to you!

