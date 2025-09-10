Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingB580 and battlefield 6 combo. PBTECH.
Santo93

6 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 5


#322666 10-Sep-2025 09:14
Send private message

Hey Guys, Check out the combo with a founders edition B580 and Battlefield 6! Battlefield 6 is $115 on steam, so if you were planning to buy it anyway this is a great deal for a GPU! especially if you are travelling overseas (take advantage of the tax free price).

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAINT1580/Intel-Arc-B580-12GB-GDDR6-Graphics-Card-25-Slot

 

If you can take advantage of the tax-free purchase, and were going to buy BF6 anyway, you are effectively getting a brand new GPU for $413, that performs similar to a 4060ti (currently at $700). 

 

Grab one if it makes sense to you!
 

Create new topic
Wakrak
1717 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1089

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3413280 10-Sep-2025 10:14
Send private message quote this post

Might also be able to price-match if you can't take advantage of the tax-free option. 

 

NotBadTech* selling it for $545

 

Intel Arc B580 12GB GDDR6 Graphics Card – NotBadTech

 

Paradigm PC's $548.95 delivered
Intel Arc B580 12 GB Graphics Card – Free NZ Delivery

 

 

 

*Regular poster on Cheapies

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 