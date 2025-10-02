I wanted to play with this and get Wow running. While I can play using a keyboard and mouse, I would love to get Console Port working. Buy a second-hand Legion Go, tick. Install and get Wow running, tick. Watch heaps of videos/join Console Port Discord, tick. Join Legion Go Fb communities and search Wow posts, tick.

I feel absolutely stunned/overwhelmed, and confused about getting it to work right. To make it worse, I have never played any console games since the PS2 or PS3.

Has anyone found a really good starter on this? I have Console Port loaded, but OMG, it's so complex. Some say use the Steam Deck profile, some the Xbox. Someone on the FB side had me use Guide at the top, and I can add modifier buttons, but I can't change the base ones. Their suggestions changed the UI from the nice one below. I then tried the suggestion to start on a low-level character and add things, but I just want to add the single button option and skyriding to start with, and can't seem to. (One good suggestion is to go into Edit Mode inside Wow and add a profile for the Legion Go, so my pc setup is not affected, and I have done that.)

Now if only the Console Port Discord had a total nub/beginner section :(