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ForumsGamingRon Gilbert lives in NZ ?

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#323441 3-Dec-2025 08:30
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Umm.... when/how/why ?

 

The godfather of adventure games lives in NZ ???

 

 

HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS ??? :D

 

I love the Monkey Island series :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3439716 3-Dec-2025 09:46
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Quick google revealed this: https://mastodon.gamedev.place/@grumpygamer/112005190543662533

 

So it seems around the middle of last year...or just after if he stuck to his plan.

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