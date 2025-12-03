Umm.... when/how/why ?
The godfather of adventure games lives in NZ ???
HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS ??? :D
I love the Monkey Island series :D
Umm.... when/how/why ?
The godfather of adventure games lives in NZ ???
HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS ??? :D
I love the Monkey Island series :D
XPD / Gavin
Quick google revealed this: https://mastodon.gamedev.place/@grumpygamer/112005190543662533
So it seems around the middle of last year...or just after if he stuck to his plan.
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