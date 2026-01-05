Lizard1977

I've just finished building my first new PC in well over a decade, and I'm looking for some games that can really show off the hardware. My Steam library is embarrassingly old so I've been adding a few newer games. My preference is for more story-based single-player games, though I used to enjoy first person shooters before I accepted the fact that I suck at those games. So lately I've played a little bit of Batman: Arkham Asylum (and I have Batman: Arkham City which I started playing, but then stopped when I realised I had the earlier game to play first). I bought some Star Wars games on sale - Jedi: Fallen Order is fun and looks quite nice, and then I have Jedi: Survivor and Squadrons to play afterwards.

I bought and have started playing Cyberpunk 2077, but I haven't been that impressed with it - visually or from a story perspective. I've only just started, so I need to give it a bit more of a chance, but graphically it isn't as impressive as perhaps I thought it would be. I have all the graphics settings turned up to max and while it's nice, it's hardly blowing me away. I would say Fallen Order is more visually impressive at this stage.

So I'm wondering what games people would recommend that really show off what modern GPUs are capable of. My PC isn't top of the line, but it's not bargain basement either - a Ryzen 5 9600X, Radeon 9070XT 16GB, 32 GB DDR5 RAM, and I'm using a 27" 4K gaming monitor. What games would you recommend for this kind of system that really makes it shine?