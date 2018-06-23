Dear All,

I'm thinking about getting a dedicated wifi AP to replace the vodafone modem version as its in a network cupboard so the signal is only ok in the lounge and zero on the deck.

I see the Unifi brand is well thought of and as I have an unused run of cat6 cable under the house already connected at one end to the network cabinet, I was wondering whether there are any downsides to placing an AP under the house? 1918 villa almost all wooden.

One thought would be the AP is expecting to be attached to the ceiling so is looking for connections under it so would mean I might have to workout how to install it upside down so its looking for signal up through the floor. Alternatively what about place the AP on a wall ?

(currently have the pest controllers in for rodents in the roof space)

Thanks.

A.